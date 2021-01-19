Balloons

Try an arch from Luft Balloons (above; $550; 345 W. Armitage Ave., Lincoln Park), a balloon board from Paris312 ($170; 1900 W. Hubbard St., West Town), or a floating rainbow from Doolin’s ($95; 511 N. Halsted St., Fulton River District) — a reminder that sunnier times are just around the bend.

Flower wall

South Loop shop Floral Façade offers three signature (fake) floral walls for rent in three- and six-hour blocks (from $599; floralfacade.com). Choose between pink and white roses or lush greenery.

Vintage furnishings

Pretend your sterile shoebox apartment has actual character with decor rented from Chicago Vintage Weddings (2018 S. Ashland Ave., Heart of Chicago). An intricate wire room divider ($55) or large wooden mantel ($220) that you load with candles and flowers set A Mood — one you can return to sender as soon as you’re done.