For full glam

LBR

This Logan Square salon offers inclusive sizes of overstock and sample gowns from bridal heavy hitters like Vera Wang and Monique Lhuillier up to 75 percent off, from $1,500 to $6,000. 2165 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Pandemic pick: Vera Wang slim-fit lace gown (pictured), $5,000

For cocktail chic

Luxury Garage Sale

Take advantage of the anything-goes nature of these times and get that fabulous party dress you’ve always wanted. This Gold Coast store has plenty of high-end consigned frocks that can pass for classic bridal (like a stunning Grecian halter by Brandon Maxwell, $390), or go full Elle Woods and pop off the screen in pink. 900 N. Michigan Ave.

Pandemic pick: Alex Perry pink dress, $595

For anything in between

Peaches Boutique

The Garfield Ridge prom dress haven — it claims to have one of the largest selections in the world — recently added bridal dresses and has hundreds in stock from designers like Morilee, Jovani, and Tarik Ediz, which run from $300 to $1,500. 5915 S. Archer Ave.

Pandemic pick: Morilee gown with high lace halter, $999