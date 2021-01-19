LBR
This Logan Square salon offers inclusive sizes of overstock and sample gowns from bridal heavy hitters like Vera Wang and Monique Lhuillier up to 75 percent off, from $1,500 to $6,000. 2165 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Pandemic pick: Vera Wang slim-fit lace gown (pictured), $5,000
Luxury Garage Sale
Take advantage of the anything-goes nature of these times and get that fabulous party dress you’ve always wanted. This Gold Coast store has plenty of high-end consigned frocks that can pass for classic bridal (like a stunning Grecian halter by Brandon Maxwell, $390), or go full Elle Woods and pop off the screen in pink. 900 N. Michigan Ave.
Pandemic pick: Alex Perry pink dress, $595
Peaches Boutique
The Garfield Ridge prom dress haven — it claims to have one of the largest selections in the world — recently added bridal dresses and has hundreds in stock from designers like Morilee, Jovani, and Tarik Ediz, which run from $300 to $1,500. 5915 S. Archer Ave.
Pandemic pick: Morilee gown with high lace halter, $999