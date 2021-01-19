Snack bags from Garrett Popcorn Shops

Send the cheese-and-caramel mix to guests anywhere in the country ($150 for 50 two-ounce bags), and personalize it with your monogram for an extra 50 cents each. garrettpopcorn.com

Boxed picnics from All Together Now

This West Town cheese shop offers a snack spread in a box for delivery. If you just want the expert cheesemongers to make the selections, order the All Together Now (At Home) box, which ships nationally and includes two types of cheese, Underground Meats’ saucisson sec, seedy crackers, and more bougie munchies (from $65, plus $10 shipping ). Pop in a bottle of wine for as little as $15 more. Or if all your guests (or at least your favorites) live within city limits, build your own à la carte array (including sparkling wine for a toast) and have the shop drop it off ($10 average delivery fee). alltogethernow.fun

Cake in a jar from Cake

This specialty from the West Town bakeshop ($7.50 a jar, four jar minimum per location, and from $13 to ship) — alternating layers of cake, fillings, and frosting — mimics its tiered wedding creations in mini form and can be sent across the country. It comes in five flavors: white buttermilk, carrot, chocolate fudge, banana, and red velvet. cake-chicago.com