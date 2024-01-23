Related: The 20 Best Cocktails in Chicago

Think for a moment about what you know about R.J. Grunts. It’s the first Lettuce Entertain You restaurant. It’s responsible for the invention of the salad bar. You can order dishes with names like the French Dip Enigma from an illustrated menu. It is — and I say this with love — corny. It’s also where you will frequently find me between 8 and 10 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays, because that is where you’ll find the best happy hour in town.

This happy hour, which launched last summer, has two things going for it. First, there is a completely revamped drink program, thanks to Kevin Beary and Scott Kitsmiller, the duo behind the stellar tropical drinks at Three Dots and a Dash. At Grunts, they put together a selection of classics like a bourbon old-fashioned, a dry gin martini, and a mojito — nothing fancy, but good drinks.

Which brings us to point No. 2: These drinks are FIVE DOLLARS during happy hour. If you miss that window, they’re still only 10 bucks. That’s like what you’d pay at your college bar, or maybe a corner dive, where the drinks won’t be anywhere near as good. These prices are as refreshing as the minty, cucumbery East Side cocktail you should order there. Save me a seat. 2056 N. Lincoln Park West, Lincoln Park