Le Bouchon

Monday special: Half-price bottles of wine

Oenophiles and bargain hunters unite on Monday nights at this bistro. On almost every table, you’ll see a bottle from the stellar all-French wine list (ask about off-menu options for reserve natural wines and rare Burgundies), and the sound of sparkling bottles popping can be heard over the conversations of those fortunate enough to have snagged a reservation. (The six-seat bar is a good alternative for walk ins.) Seek out the M&C Lapierre Morgon “N” Beaujolais (normally $95, it goes for $47.50 on Mondays), a red that pairs with everything. 1958 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown

The Duck Inn

Monday special: Burger Lab

In the restaurant business, Monday isn’t typically a sought-after shift. But at this gastropub, the staff is as excited as the regulars to see what new burger special the chefs have devised in their “lab.” The $20 offering changes every Monday and has, at various times, taken inspiration from Italian beef, gyros, banh mi, Juicy Lucys, and pizza. The fries rotate, too; one past take was a pizza-spiced version served with pepperoni oil mayo. 2701 S. Eleanor St., Bridgeport

Queen Mary Tavern

Monday special: Raw bar happy hour

Folks pack in for the cozy tavern’s Monday night raw bar happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. (it’s also held Sundays from 3 to 7 p.m.). The goods are courtesy of Motorshucker, the seafood pop-up, and include a couple of types of icy, briny East Coast oysters, shrimp cocktail with sambal cocktail sauce, and tangy boquerónes served with salted butter, pickles, and toast. Everything goes perfectly with the $9 gin or vodka martinis (add an extra buck if you want it dirty). 2125 W. Division St., Ukrainian Village

Ludlow Liquors

Monday special: Cheesesteak

The food menu here checks in well above standard bar fare, and that’s especially so on Sundays and Mondays, when you can snag a decadent cheesesteak for $15. A toasted sesame seed bun from Loaf Lounge comes loaded with thinly sliced rib eye, caramelized sweet onions, and both Cheez Whiz and Cooper sharp American cheese, so it’s extra gooey. Arrive before 6 p.m. to take advantage of the happy hour and wash down your sammie with a $10 old-fashioned. 2959 N. California Ave., Avondale