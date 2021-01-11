1. Sweet Potato

For this sweet-savory smørrebrød, chef Madison Burns doctors up rye bread with cocoa powder and orange zest and tops slices of it with sweet potato soufflé, brunost (a caramelized cheese made in-house), chai pepitas, and shaved fennel salad. $8

Pair it with 2019 Patton Valley Vineyard Riesling Pét-Nat. “It’s pear- and apple-heavy and helps balance the sweetness,” says Ørkenoy’s Briana Hestad. $30 a bottle

2. Short Rib

“This is modeled off a Danish reindeer dish,” says Burns, who subs in braised short rib. Confit potatoes, balsamic onions, red wine and shallot butter, lingonberries, and housemade brioche round it out. $9

Pair it with Millie Westport Brown Ale. “It stands up to the short rib but also lets the nuances of the red wine butter shine through,” Hestad says. $8 for two cans

3. Spam

This untraditional smørrebrød features American cheese, gochujang mayo, kimchi, green onions, and a poached egg on King’s Hawaiian bread. “It’s less Scandinavian and more Filipino-Hawaiian,” says cofounder Ryan Sanders. $7

Pair it with An Oslo 1952 punch. “The acidity and effervescence cut through the egg and cheese,” says Hestad. The yuzu and plum “play super well” with the rest. $20 for two servings