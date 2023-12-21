Bokamaro

Who’s behind it: North Shore Distillery

What it is: A bok-choy-based amaro that’s the latest in the distillery’s line of out-there limited edition products.It includes bitter melon and sarsaparilla.

How to use it: A white Negroni: 1 ounce Bokamaro, 1 ounce gin, and ¾ ounce dry vermouth. Stir with ice and pour into a glass over ice. Garnish with a grapefruit peel.

Where to find it: Binny’s and North Shore Distillery (13990 W. Rockland Rd., Green Oaks)

Misoo

Who’s behind it: Four friends, including a bartender and a designer. Michael McAvena (formerly of Heisler Hospitality) heads product development.

What it is: An Italian-style, herb-laced bitter aperitivo in the spirit of Campari

How to use it: The Misoo Spritz: 3 ounces Misoo, 2 ounces sparkling wine, and 1 ounce sparkling water, poured into a glass over ice. Garnish with an orange slice.

Where to find it: Binny’s and Garfield’s

Uncharted Rhapsody

Who’s behind it: Bartenders Micah Melton (formerly of the Aviary) and Chad Hauge (Subourbon) teamed up with Seattle’s BroVo Spirits.

What it is: An herbal liqueur that’s a sub for green Chartreuse, bartenders’ favorite Alpine liqueur

How to use it: A Last Word: ¾ ounce each of Uncharted Rhapsody, gin, lime juice, and maraschino liqueur, shaken and strained into a coupe. Garnish with a cherry.

Where to find it: Binny’s

Fernet Fungo

Who’s behind it: Co-op Sauce and 18th Street Distillery

What it is: A completely bonkers bitter liqueur made with shiitake mushrooms, citrus, and 15 herbs and spices, inspired by Devon Avenue, where Co-op is located

How to use it: The Fernandito: 1½ ounces Fernet Fungo, 6 ounces Coca-Cola, and a squeeze of lime, poured over ice

Where to find it: 18th Street Distillery (5417 Oakley Ave., Hammond, Indiana) and Sauce and Bread Kitchen (6338 N. Clark St., Edgewater)