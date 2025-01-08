More than 20 years ago, Sara Rowe, the late partner at Shaw’s Crab House, set her chef team a lofty challenge: Create the best seafood salad in the business. The result — a luxurious jumble of sweet shellfish, crisp greens, and not one but two dressings — has been a beloved menu fixture ever since. This at-home version gets an assist from store-bought vinaigrette. Though a fair bit of prep work remains, readying the Louie dressing and salad components in advance cuts down on dinnertime assembly significantly.

Shaw’s Signature Chopped Seafood Salad

Makes:4 salads

Active time:40 minutes

Total time:55 minutes

2 Tbsp. finely diced celery 1½ tsp. minced chives 2 Tbsp. sweet relish 1 cup mayonnaise ¼ cup ketchup 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar ½ tsp. cognac ⅛ tsp. Tabasco sauce ⅛ tsp. Old Bay seasoning Juice of 1 lemon, divided 7 green onions, green parts only, diced, divided ¼ cup plus ¼ tsp. salt, divided ¼ tsp. black pepper, divided 2 4 oz. lobster tails 12 extra-jumbo shrimp ½ lb. snow crab 1 head napa cabbage, halved and sliced into ¼-inch ribbons 1 head iceberg lettuce, sliced into ½-inch pieces 12 cherry tomatoes, halved 1 small cucumber, peeled, seeded, and diced 1 3.8 oz. can sliced black olives, drained ½ cup chopped hearts of palm ¾ cup Italian vinaigrette 4 hard-boiled eggs, halved 1 avocado, quartered

1. Make the Louie dressing: In a medium bowl, stir the first nine ingredients with 1½ teaspoons lemon juice, 1½ teaspoons green onions, ⅛ teaspoon salt, and ⅛ teaspoon pepper until combined. Cover and reserve in the refrigerator.

2. Prepare the seafood: Fill a large bowl with ice water. Bring 4 quarts water to a boil and add ¼ cup salt and remaining lemon juice. Boil lobster for 5 minutes, then transfer to the ice bath. Boil shrimp for 3 minutes, then add to the ice bath. Remove lobster meat from shell and dice. Peel, devein, and cut shrimp lengthwise. Open crab shells with scissors and remove meat.

3. Assemble the salad: Combine greens, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, hearts of palm, remaining green onions, and vinaigrette in a large bowl. Toss well to combine, then taste and add remaining salt and pepper if desired. Divide among four dinner plates. Arrange a quarter of the seafood, eggs, and avocado on each. Serve with Louie dressing for topping.