Crowds are packing into Cornerstone Restaurant Group’s Dimmi Dimmi Corner Italian in Lincoln Park (1112 West Armitage Avenue) for chef Matt Eckfeld’s Italian fare with local twists. Here are four items to try.

“Italian Beef” Carpaccio

One of the most clever — and elegant — riffs on Italian beef yet: thin slices of meat draped over beef jus aïoli and topped with hot housemade giardiniera, shaved Parmesan, and arugula. Pile it all onto a slice of sesame sourdough to take a bite. $24

Ruby Manhattan

The cocktail list here features classics with Italian influences. This bracing Manhattan, made with Old Forester rye and a savory Italian vermouth, uses two different amari to lend bittersweet touches. $18

Vodka Pizza

Pasta takes up more real estate on this menu, but the über-thin tavern-style pizza has turned out to be the sleeper hit. Get the vodka offering, which comes judiciously topped with creamy vodka sauce and onions. It has a spicy punch from ’nduja and Calabrian chiles. $25

Tiramisù

Served in a dainty dish on a flowered plate with a paper doily and topped with a crisp chocolate wafer, this textbook version thankfully checks in on the lighter side. $14