Art’s Drive-In

1333 W. North Ave.

In 2022, a fire forced the closure of the Goose Island staple Art’s Drive-In, which had been slinging diner classics since 1967. Then, last February, it returned. It’s now under the ownership of Alex Stratakos, an industry vet who ran spots like his grandfather’s Milwaukee gyro stand. Stratakos’s wife’s family ran Art’s from 1981 until the fire, but now the restaurant is better than ever. Stratakos overhauled the menu (you won’t find the mass-produced gyro cones you see at other Greek diners here) and is committed to using high-quality ingredients.

That begins with the Philly cheesesteak ($17), which is made with flap steak, grilled onions, and Cooper sharp, the preferred American cheese for Philly’s top cheesesteak purveyors. Other favorites: a breakfast sandwich with pastrami, egg, and cheese ($11) and the fresh-cut fries, which are fried in beef tallow for extra beefiness ($5). I’ll be back this summer for the strawberry shake made with Michigan strawberries ($7).

Art’s opens at 6 a.m. six days a week (8 a.m. on Sundays) for breakfast (get the cinnamon sugar yeast doughnuts, $4). On Fridays and Saturdays, it doesn’t close until midnight, making it the ideal place for a pork chop plate with rice and Greek salad ($17) after a show at the nearby Salt Shed.