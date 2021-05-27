1. Umami Ssam Sauce

from Mott St.

What’s in it The Mott St. team makes this vegetal twist on traditional Korean ssamjang by mixing red miso, gochujang, and scallions.

How to use it Co-owner Vicki Kim loves it on lettuce wraps. Grill rib eye, then tuck slices into a lettuce leaf with rice, scallions, and a dollop of this sauce for a savory punch of flavor. $10. Pick up at Foxtrot and other select markets.

2. Curry Mango Sauce

from Trini Zaddy

What’s in it Taking inspiration from the West Indian curry she ate as a kid, chef Nariba Shepherd makes this spicy, fruity Trinidadian sauce with curry powder, mango, and habaneros.

How to use IT Meet your new go-to patio dip: Scoop it up with crispy plantain chips. $12. Order at snackette.club; follow @rebaru on Instagram for pop-up shops.

3. Tomato Thokku

from Thommy’s Toddy Shop

What’s in it Thommy Padanilam, a line cook at Superkhana, makes this gingery Indian tomato pickle by cooking Green Acres heirloom tomatoes with jalapeños, mustard seeds, and Kashmiri chiles.

How to use it Spread it on a cheeseburger — its tanginess cuts right through the meat and cheese. $12. Pick up at Superkhana (3059 W. Diversey Ave., Logan Square).

4. Macha Verde

from Macha by Chef Rishi

What’s in it Bar Sótano chef de cuisine Rishi Manoj Kumar uses fresh serranos, hazelnuts, toasted sesame seeds, and cilantro for this herbaceous, nutty take on salsa macha.

How to use it Grill shrimp, then smother them in macha verde for a bright burst of heat. Play up the cilantro notes with an herb salad alongside. $14. Order at yourwaywardmuse.com/macha.