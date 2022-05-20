To open a neighborhood spot, you need a feel for the neighborhood. That’s easy if, like Dave Bonomi, the spot is two blocks from where you live. Bonomi (Coalfire) teamed up with father-and-son Agostino Fiasche (Ristorante Agostino) and Antonio Fiasche (Tempesta Market) to open Peanut Park Trattoria, an Italian American restaurant in Little Italy. “Our concept is to put out good food in a good atmosphere,” Bonomi says. “I wanted a place with a soul.” In a neighborhood that’s lost many of its old-school Italian restaurants in recent years, Peanut Park highlights familiar flavors — chicken Parm, linguine with clams, and tiramisù made by Antonio Fiasche’s mother — and the crowds are coming. “Our vision is to keep it unpretentious,” Bonomi says. “We’re not paramedics; we’re just making pasta.” 1359 W. Taylor St., Little Italy