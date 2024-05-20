A Week’s Worth of Happy Hours

SUNDAY

JOHN’S FOOD & WINE

2114 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park

When: Wednesday to Monday, 2 to 5 p.m. and 9:30 to 11 p.m.

Best deal: The $21 Chicago Happy Meal, a pile of John’s superlative beef-fat fries served with melted leek aïoli for dipping and a martini for drinking.

Tastiest bite: Pristine oysters (six for $22) come with mignonette and a lemon topped with shaved horseradish and Espelette pepper to squeeze on.

What you’re drinking: Whatever wines by the glass ($12) beverage director Jonas Bittencourt offers. It might be a fresh, fruity Garnacha Blanca or a delightful Portuguese sparkling rosé.

MONDAY

BAR PARISETTE

2829 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square

When: Monday, 5 to 10 p.m.; Wednesday to Friday, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday to Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m.

Best deal: The falafel-esque veggie burger with smoked tomato jam and gooey butterkäse at Bar Parisette (formerly Atta Girl), a sister spot to Table, Donkey, and Stick, is alone worth the $13, but a towering mound of crisp skin-on fries sweetens the deal.

Tastiest bite: Zippy potato salad, housemade pickles, and warm buttered baguette elevate the cured fish plate ($20), which varies but might include hot-smoked salmon, smoked rainbow trout, and dill gravlax.

What you’re drinking: Who knew that smoking olives and brine over hickory could lead to a weirdly wonderful smoked dirty vodka martini ($8)?

Terra e Mare

TUESDAY

TERRA E MARE

404 S. Wells St., Loop

When: Monday to Saturday, 4 to 6 p.m. at the bar

Best deal: Lasagna pizza ($15) is the hearty mash-up we didn’t know we needed. Noah Zamler’s sourdough crust, made with an 8-year-old starter, is topped with three cheeses and a meat sauce made from his restaurant-owner great-grandfather’s recipe.

Tastiest bite: Crispy fried mozzarella rectangles ($7) deliver on the Instagram cheese pull.

What you’re drinking: The Aperol spritz ($10) is the real (Italian) deal.

The $10 al pastor hot dogs at Proxi

WEDNESDAY

PROXI

565 W. Randolph St., West Loop

When: Monday to Friday, 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the bar

Best deal: Wines by the bottle are $35. Order the peppy Borgoluce Lampo Prosecco di Treviso, which goes for $56 at dinner. Also, try the half-price tempura elotes ($6) with mayo, cheese, chives, lime, and Tajín.

Tastiest bite: The mini al pastor hot dogs ($10) — dressed with charred pineapple, avocado, and habanero and tucked in a poppy seed bun — come two to an order and taste like a Mexican Chicago dog.

What you’re drinking: Besides wine? This bar does gin and tonics so well. Try the Roku G&T ($9), enhanced with strawberry and mint.

THURSDAY

TANTA

118 W. Grand Ave., River North

When: Monday to Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the first-floor bar

Best deal: Meaty chicken wings ($13) punch way above their happy hour weight thanks to the addition of fried potato wedges, salsa criolla, and a creamy sauce.

Tastiest bite: Filled with two kinds of corn (Peruvian choclo and sweet) and queso fresco, the flaky empanada ($7) is a yummy handheld treat.

What you’re drinking: With its elegant egg white topper, the pisco sour ($10) is the pick. Crave heat? The ice ball in the tequila-and-mezcal-based El Chingon ($10) is infused

with jalapeño.

FRIDAY

VIRTUE

1462 E. 53rd St., Hyde Park

When: Wednesday to Friday, 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the bar

Best deal: The Buffalo mac and cheese croquettes ($7) — cheesy on the inside, crunchy on the outside, and garnished with a celery leaf — pack a lot of oomph into their small size.

Tastiest bite: With its deeply flavorful roux and bounty of chicken, smoky andouille sausage, and Carolina gold rice, the gumbo ($7) would make a Louisianian proud.

What you’re drinking: The vodka-based Patience Is a Virtue ($10) is a refreshing easy sipper — and patience you’ll need if you didn’t get there early to snag one of the 10 bar seats.

SATURDAY

GT PRIME STEAKHOUSE

707 N. Wells St., River North

When: Daily, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Best deal: The three-piece shrimp cocktail, served with piquant beer mustard and cocktail sauce, is just 10 bucks (it’s $22 for four pieces at dinner).

Tastiest bite: The Caesar salad ($8) — with marinated cherry tomatoes, brioche croutons, white anchovies, and pickled garlic — has us wondering why happy hour greens aren’t more of a thing.

What you’re drinking: Start with the $12 classic martini, then move onto the $10 glass of Chilean Chardonnay.