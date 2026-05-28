If you miss the OG Daisies space (2523 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square), good news: The team has opened its latest project, the Radicle, there. With reasonably priced cocktails ($10 to $12), a raw bar, and 10 pizzas, it has all the ingredients for a good night. Here are four items to try.

BABY BEETS

Chef Joe Frillman does great work with vegetables, so it’s no surprise that this dish is the menu standout. The beets are tossed with fermented mushrooms and mojama (salt-cured tuna) for a starter that delivers earthy funk. $14.

WEEKNIGHT GIUSEPPE

This practically booze-free cocktail (it’s 0.8 percent ABV) is a complex drink to start the night. Made with nonalcoholic Amaro Lucano, cherry, lemon, and angostura bitters, it’s inspired by the Chicago-invented Bitter Giuseppe. $10.

SMOKED MACKEREL

Curls of the fish, accompanied by radishes and mustard seeds, are placed on a slice of pumpernickel toast that’s slathered with tonnato. This dish tastes as good as it looks. $14.

MORTADELLA PIZZA

With chewy crusts and creative toppings, the pizzas here are exactly what you crave after a couple of cocktails. This decadent one includes pistachio pesto and lemon. For $2 more, add a side of “ranch” — a take on Daisies’ famous onion dip — to dunk your crusts. $27.