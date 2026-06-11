Claypot

3375 Milwaukee Ave.

Northbrook Hours Perfect order Tteok-galbi, yangji seolleongtang, black goat soup

The stretch of Milwaukee Avenue that extends through Glenview and Northbrook should be a destination for anyone who loves Asian food. Here you’ll find not only New Village Gastro Pub, the Chicago area’s finest pocha (Korean izakaya), but also spots specializing in dishes such as gamjatang pork back bone stew (Jokbal Night Market) and jajangmyeon black bean sauce noodles (Paik’s Noodle).

You’ll also find Claypot, a fast-casual café where the go-to order is yangji seolleongtang ($16). This ox bone soup arrives bubbling hot in a black ttukbaegi pot, cloudy white with all the collagen extracted from the bones, holding a few slips of well-cooked beef, and utterly unseasoned. You add fine sea salt and slivered scallions at the table, and the flavors come into focus as if by the twist of a lens. Sublime. Also great — and far peppier — is the black goat soup ($24) with greens, perilla leaf, and a dusting of seasoning.

The brief menu offers plenty of choices to share, such as tteok-galbi ($16), mildly sweet chopped short rib patties. Looking around the spare, boxy room, made warm with the buzz of diners, I saw that this dish was the move for every family with young kids. But no matter how old you are, it’s worth adding to your order.