1. The Blanche

TriBecca’s Sandwich Shop

The tiny shop offers a line of four Golden Girls–themed English muffin breakfast sandwiches (one for each character), and the Blanche pays homage to the saucy Southern belle. It features candied bacon, a folded scrambled egg, white cheddar, Duke’s mayo, and some pickled jalapeños for a little tangy heat. $8.95. 2949 W. Belmont Ave., Avondale

2. Veggie, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Loaf Lounge

Loaded with braised kale, pickled mushrooms and peppers, herbed mayo, American cheese, and a perfectly runny egg, this tasty number is a worthy order whether you’re vegetarian or not. The tender housemade English muffin brings it home. $8. 2934 N. Milwaukee Ave., Avondale

3. Fried Egg Sandwich

Ragadan

A Jordanian street-food-inspired spot, Ragadan offers creative egg sandwiches in addition to falafel and burgers. This one features two fried eggs, a swipe of hummus, tahini salad, and spicy green chile sauce, all tucked into a pita. Bonus: It’s available all day. $8. 4409 N. Broadway, Uptown

4. Freeman Torta

Second Generation

During brunch (available Friday to Sunday), you can get this behemoth of a breakfast sando with salmon belly pastrami, scrambled egg, avocado, dill, and crema on a brioche bun. It’s just the serious breakfast you need to fuel your weekend. $17. 3057 W. Logan Blvd., Logan Square

5. Breakfast Sandwich

Kasama

You can order it with either a longanisa sausage patty or a hash brown, but the correct answer is with both. The fluffy egg, sweet-savory longanisa, crispy hash brown, and melty American cheese layered on a squishy potato bun is a master class in texture. $11.75. 1001 N. Winchester Ave., East Ukrainian Village