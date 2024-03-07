I love John Manion’s El Che Steakhouse & Bar for many reasons. The service is always great. The cocktails and wine are top tier. It’s also, in my opinion, the best seafood restaurant in town, which I realize is an odd thing to say about a steakhouse. But I’m not the only one who appreciates the nonbovine offerings: Thanks to the viral wonders of TikTok, the grilled shellfish parrillada has become a must-order. Out comes a tray of oysters, head-on shrimp, scallops, and lobster tails cooked over live fire and dressed with garlicky chile butter. Your server dumps hot, crisp french fries on top, followed by more butter. It’s dramatic — hence TikTok — but it’s also delicious and great for a group. “I was like, if I ate here, what would I want to indulge in?” Manion says. “It’s meant to be over the top and fun.” Mission accomplished. $210. 845 W. Washington Blvd., West Loop