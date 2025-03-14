Novel Pizza Cafe

Something special happens when pork, sugar, and hot peppers find each other, which is why hot honey and spicy pepperoni cups have become a popular one-two punch for pizza. While you can order that combination at Novel Pizza Cafe, a rising star on the tavern-style scene, the folks here — cousins Francis Almeda and Ryan Catolico, plus their friend Enrique Huizar — have figured out a new formula. By mixing longanisa (the sweet sausage of Filipino plate breakfasts) with hot giardiniera, they hit all the right notes in such a, well, novel way that you want to keep reaching for square after crispy square to let your tongue untangle the flavor anew. The crust is a tad thicker than other tavern pies, giving it a nice chew. The tomato sauce is jammy and crimson, and the relative lack of grease appealing.

Unsurprisingly, given that Almeda is also behind Side Practice Coffee and Drip Collective, this matchbox restaurant on the edge of Harrison Park, just down from the National Museum of Mexican Art, functions as a coffee shop during the day. So head in mid-afternoon to avoid the crowds. Sip on a sweet ube latte and order a pizza to go. But do yourself a favor: Sneak a piece or three before you leave.