1 Catfish jibarito at Omarcito’s Latin Cafe

This offering at Omar Cadena’s Latin food stand is a crunch lover’s dream. He tucks crispy cornmeal-coated catfish doused in garlicky green sauce and a bright Ecuadorian salsa criolla made with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro between sweet golden fried plantains. This tangy sandwich raises the bar on what both fish sandwiches and jibaritos can be. $13. 3801 W. Fullerton Ave., Logan Square

2 Filet ‘O’ Friday at Best Intentions

Chef Bryan McClaran’s ode to McDonald’s classic Filet-O-Fish features crunchy fried cod on a soft potato bun with a funky miso tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a sneaky hit of chile oil. It tastes familiar but upgraded and is very craveable. As the name implies, it’s available only on Fridays, but this is a sandwich to plan your week around. $8. 3281 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square

3 Fish sandwich at Obélix

The version at this French spot is how you might imagine a fish sandwich would be served in Paris. Beer-battered cod, sauce gribiche (basically a French tartar sauce), fennel slaw, and dill pickles come on a toasted sesame seed brioche bun. It’s about as elegant a fish sammie as you’ll find. $25 (includes fries). 700 N. Sedgwick St., River North

4 Famous fishwich at Dock’s

A South Side comfort food classic, this sandwich is available at all four Dock’s locations. Two hot, crispy fried whiting fillets are dressed with tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, and (optional but encouraged) American cheese and served on a long, soft wheat roll. It’s nostalgic, messy, and deeply satisfying — and best paired with another Dock’s classic, the fruity Dockberry shake. $9.27. docksfish.com for locations