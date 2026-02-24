Since it opened in October, Crying Tiger, the Southeast Asian spot from chef Thai Dang (who also owns HaiSous) and Lettuce Entertain You, has become an Instagram darling. The clay pot lobster pad thai, the roasted pork belly, and the tiger face bananas Foster have been getting most of the IG love. But it was another dish that stole the attention at my table: the crispy confit duck and roasted peanut panang curry. Initiated from a paste freshly made in-house and filled with tender duck leg confit, chunks of fingerling potatoes, and grilled pineapple, the rich, peanutty curry carries complexity in every mouthful. It’s savory, it’s sweet, and it has just the right amount of heat to tickle your tongue but not overwhelm your palate. Order the flaky grilled roti alongside; it’s the ideal way to scoop up each bite. $32. 51 W. Hubbard St., River North