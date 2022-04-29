Nights & Weekends

The bar A cool disco from Heisler Hospitality (Estereo) that serves up easygoing, crowd-pleasing cocktails

The highball A variety is on offer; order the Gin & Cel-Ray Soda, which spikes a tangy housemade celery soda with London dry gin, before hitting the dance floor. $13. 1009 W. Lake St., West Loop

Koval Tasting Room

The bar An airy tasting room from the local favorite distillery that’s open all day for cocktails, coffee, and bites

The highball Select your favorite Koval whiskey, like the nutty millet or spicy rye, and it’ll come topped with sparkling water and finished with lemon. $10. 4241 N. Ravenswood Ave., Ravenswood

Pigtail

The bar José Andrés’s sleek cocktail den (tucked underneath Jaleo) with high-tech drinks and porky snacks

The highball For the Plantain Scotch Highball (pictured above), bartenders make sous-vide Scotch with ripe plantains, coconut, cinnamon, and anise to infuse it with a fruity, spiced flavor, then top it with soda. Get it with a plate of soft-cured Ibérico pork shoulder. $19. 500 N. Clark St., River North

The Alderman

The bar A dark, cozy 16-seater (within sister bar and restaurant Pilsen Yards) that focuses on twists on classics

The highball Nutty amontillado sherry and a bright dash of grapefruit oil add depth to the whiskey highball, made with Westland single malt and Topo Chico. $14. 1163 W. 18th St., Pilsen