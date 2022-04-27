At TriBecca’s Sandwich Shop, Becca Grothe (Honey Butter Fried Chicken), a native of Galesburg, Illinois, serves clever twists on the Midwest sammies she grew up eating. Don’t miss these three. 2949 W. Belmont Ave., Avondale

1. TriBecca’s Cubano

Grothe’s riff on the Cubano highlights Illinois products, from the ham, pork, and Swiss to the garlicky Pickled Prince peppers and Phlour Bakery bun. To amp up the flavor, she slathers on a tangy mustard butter and adds a swipe of chipotle aïoli for a hit of heat. $12.95

2. MaidWrong

For the MaidWrong, her überflavorful take on Maid-Rite’s loose meat sandwich, Grothe cooks Slagel Family Farm ground beef with onions, mixes in mustard, and finishes it with a slice of Muenster, sweet-and-sour onions, and steak sauce aïoli for an extra-savory note. $10.95

3. Tofu Horseshoe

Much of the menu is vegetarian, and Grothe uses local Phoenix Bean tofu in her hearty version of the open-faced horseshoe. She tops toasted Pullman bread with planks of fried tofu, crinkle-cut fries, and pepper Jack two ways: a slice and a sauce made with Pine River spread. $12.95