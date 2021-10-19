For an escape to Lombardy …

Osteria Langhe has you covered. Cameron Grant’s $55 Taste of Piemonte menu features four courses, including classics like carne crude and vitello tonnato. Wine pairings are $30. 2824 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square

For beer in a boot …

Snag a seat at Funkenhausen. German-Southern bites like zucchini schnitzel and jalapeño butter biscuits are 50 percent off from 5 to 6 p.m., while beers are $5 and cocktails are $7. 1709 W. Chicago Ave., West Town

For an indulgent happy hour …

Head to Nonnina. Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and includes $6 wines, $7 cocktails, and lots of affordable snacks, like meatballs, Parmesan truffle fries, and freshly shucked oysters. 340 N. Clark St., River North

For Wine Wednesday with a South American spin …

Pull up a chair at El Che Steakhouse & Bar. Whether you’re heading in for John Manion’s Argentine-inspired dishes or just hitting the bar, you’ll find half-off bottles of wine. 845 W. Washington Blvd., Near West Side

For all-American classics …

It’s Hump Night All Night at Wood. The $19 special consists of an entrée and a selected cocktail, wine, or beer. Indulge in a Negroni and housemade porcini radiatore pasta. 3335 N. Halsted St., Lake View East

For sake and sushi …

Pop by Sunda from 4 to 6 p.m. Shareables, such as shishito peppers and lumpia, start at $4, while sushi rolls and glasses of wine are $6. Cans of sake, including Tozai Night Swim, are $14. 110 W. Illinois St., River North