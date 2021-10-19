Some mental associations run deep, and the combination of eggplant and white beans always screamed Italian to Virtue chef de cuisine Damarr Brown — until he reexamined it, per the restaurant's mission, in the context of Southern American foodways. “With eggplant being commonly used not only in the South but also in Africa, it led me to add a couple of African ingredients: harissa and peanuts.” With its low burn and fresh crunch, the resulting dish gave Brown’s cucina connection the boot. While he makes his harissa from scratch, a store-bought version will do the trick here; he recommends Mina brand.

Eggplant with white beans, harissa, and peanut

Damarr Brown, Chef de cuisine at Virtue

Debbie Gold has always had a soft spot for potato pancakes. “I’m Jewish, so they’re a staple in my house,” she says. “Plus, who doesn’t love fried, crispy potatoes?” But it took cooking for a couple of highly discerning diners — her kids — to make her see this seemingly basic dish’s full potential: “You can be so creative with them. I would sneak veggies inside, like grated celery root and turnips.” One of her favorite creations at Found Kitchen & Social House, where she is the executive chef, pushes the fried potato formula to new heights of decadence. “Our focus is local, so topping it with a Midwest delicacy, such as Rushing Waters smoked trout from Wisconsin, was perfect. Salmon roe gives it another layer of flavor, resulting in crunchy, smoky, and tangy bite.” We’re sold.

Smoked trout potato cakes with crème fraÎche and salmon roe

Debbie Gold, Executive Chef at Found Kitchen + Social House

We get it: It’s really tough to look past D'Andre Carter’s succulent smoked meats, particularly his masterful brisket, and that’s OK. But the barbecue virtuoso (and fine-dining vet) urges you to save a little room for this dish, which he prepares with the same love as everything that passes through his smoker at Soul & Smoke. “There’s a lot of care making sure it’s authentic and deeply respectful,” he notes, “like sourcing the best grits to really allow this Southern classic to shine.” To that end, he recommends seeking out heirloom grits, like those from Marsh Hen Mill (marshhenmill.com) in coastal South Carolina.