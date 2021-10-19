Old Man Pour at Mousetrap

An oversize beer seems special until it gets warm and flat. Ordering the Old Man Pour at Off Color Brewing’s taproom solves that. It will net you an eight-ounce pour of Tooth & Claw, a Czech-style Pilsner. But you won’t just be getting a half pour: It’s served in a glass specifically made to highlight the subtle, hoppy beer. $4. 1460 N. Kingsbury St., Goose Island

Confident Woman at The Press Room

The Press Room’s secret house cocktail, Confident Woman, is a riff on the Naked and Famous. Made with mezcal, Aperol, yellow Chartreuse, and lime and served in a coupe, the bright, refreshing cocktail may make you feel as bold as its name. $14. 1134 W. Washington Blvd., West Loop

Hurri-can at Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods

The New Orleans–influenced restaurant offers inspired versions of Big Easy fare, and its take on the traditional Hurricane cocktail is no exception. The exact recipe for the Hurri-can— which comes in a can, natch — is also secret, but one sip of this fruity rum-based concoction will transport anyone to the French Quarter. $13. 1415 N. Wood St., Wicker Park

Oaxacan Old-Fashioned at Chef’s Special Cocktail Bar

There is already a classic old-fashioned on the menu at this American Chinese spot; order the off-menu Oaxacan old-fashioned for a riff that’s made with mezcal, housemade hibiscus grenadine, and bitters for a smokier, fruitier take on the favorite. $11. 2165 N. Western Ave., Bucktown

ROVMwild at Pilot Project Brewing

The ever-changing rotation of drafts at the Pilot Project incubator provides plenty of variety, but ask for a ROVMwild (pronounced “roam wild”) from ROVM Hard Kombucha and you’ll get a blend of all the flavors, which may include anything from passionfruit citrus to white peach ginger. As the drafts change, so does the drink. It’ll satisfy your childhood dream of mixing every pop flavor at the soda machine. $8. 2140 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square

Shaved Black Truffle Pilsner at Moody Tongue Brewing Company

Given that this brewery has two Michelin stars, it’s no surprise they’ve whipped up a Shaved Black Truffle Pilsner, which balances black truffle with baked pear using a traditional German-style pilsner. A favorite among Moody Tongue staff and Chicago beer drinkers alike, this luxe beer is only available off-menu. $25, 2515 S. Wabash Ave., Bronzeville