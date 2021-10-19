At Amor y Sofrito, her vegan Latin fusion pop-up, Karla Morales stuffs tacos with adobo-marinated potatoes or cactus and poblano peppers and makes tinga by stewing hibiscus flowers and cabbage in chipotle sauce. But the chef didn’t learn to cook until she was 21, when she decided to stop serving her two young boys prepackaged food and schooled herself in the kitchen with help from family members, YouTube videos, and cooking shows. She hasn’t stopped since: Five years ago, rather than work a day job that would keep her away from her kids, she started selling meals out of her Pilsen home.

When customers asked about vegan options, she began experimenting, and it clicked with her. “I have been mostly vegan all my life — I just didn’t know there was a name for that diet,” she says. “It feels good to my soul to make vegan food.”

Amor y Sofrito’s menu is constantly changing, and Morales often creates tacos, empanadas, and burritos. A recent dish included collard green leaves filled with garlicky white bean spread, roasted curried cauliflower, tofu feta, and spicy peanut sauce. To order, email amorysofrito@gmail.com or send a direct message to @amor_y_sofrito on Instagram.

