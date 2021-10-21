Mushy boiled carrots are exactly no one’s favorite Thanksgiving side, but it doesn’t have to be this way. “Caramelized carrots are just fantastic, and they lend themselves to so many different flavors,” says Fiya executive chef David Lyng. Take his version, driven by za’atar (“It sets the tone for what the dish is”) and housemade dukka (“It brings in the nutty, buttery crunch”). It’s plated with a smudge of honeyed labneh (a thick, luscious Middle Eastern yogurt) and a quick salad for a bitter pop that balances the carrots’ earthy sweetness. Set this among your holiday sides, and watch your guests go back for seconds.

David Lyng’s Roasted Carrots With Labneh, Honey, and Dukka

Makes:6 servings

Active time:25 minutes

Total time:45 minutes

3 bunches Tricolored carrots, green tops cut off and reserved 1 Tbsp. Kosher salt, divided, plus more for seasoning Pinch of pepper ½ cup Pine nuts ½ cup Shelled pistachios 1 tsp. Fennel seeds 1 tsp. Ground coriander 1 tsp. Ground fenugreek (available at the Spice House) 6 Tbsp. Olive oil, divided 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. Za’atar, divided Juice and zest of 1 lemon 1 cup Labneh (available at Whole Foods) ¼ cup Honey

1. Prepare the carrots: Heat the oven to 500 degrees. Clean carrots thoroughly but do not peel. Pat dry and place on a baking tray. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and pepper and roast until browned and soft with a slight bite, around 20 minutes.

2. While carrots roast, start the salad: Thoroughly wash carrot tops and pull the tender ends from the tough stems. Discard stems and set greens on towels to dry.

3. Make the dukka: Lower the oven to 350 degrees. Combine pine nuts, pistachios, fennel seeds, coriander, fenugreek, 1 tablespoon oil, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1 tablespoon za’atar in a small bowl. Transfer to a baking tray and toast for 5 minutes. Cool slightly and then chop.

4. In a large mixing bowl, toss carrot tops with 1 tablespoon oil, 1 teaspoon salt, and lemon juice. Spread labneh on a serving platter, making a well in the middle with the back of a spoon. Fill well with honey.

5. Drizzle carrots with remaining olive oil, followed by remaining za’atar, a generous pinch of salt, and ½ cup of the dukka. (Reserve remaining dukka for another use.) Arrange carrots beside the labneh. Place salad next to the carrots and generously garnish with lemon zest.