“The key to a really great salad is to include contrasting flavors and textures, and to find the balance between creamy and crunchy, sweet and sour, bright and earthy,” says Brad Alexander, executive chef at Electric Greens. At this Revival Food Hall stall (125 S. Clark St.), ticking all these boxes comes down to a simple formula: greens + acid + crunch + flavor + dressing. Give it a go at home by stocking your kitchen with these building blocks picked by Alexander. You can snag the dressings to go from Electric Greens, or Alexander recommends Brianna’s or Annie’s brands, available at most grocery stores.
Greens
Romaine
Baby kale
Acid
Pickled onion
Pickled apple
Pickled pineapple
Crunch
Croutons
Toasted pepitas
Chile crisp
Radish
Cucumber
Tortilla strips
Flavor
Avocado
Basil
Tomato
Goat cheese
Cilantro
Roasted butternut squash
Dressing
Cilantro-lime vinaigrette
Lemon vinaigrette
Sesame-ginger dressing
Red wine vinaigrette