“The key to a really great salad is to include contrasting flavors and textures, and to find the balance between creamy and crunchy, sweet and sour, bright and earthy,” says Brad Alexander, executive chef at Electric Greens. At this Revival Food Hall stall (125 S. Clark St.), ticking all these boxes comes down to a simple formula: greens + acid + crunch + flavor + dressing. Give it a go at home by stocking your kitchen with these building blocks picked by Alexander. You can snag the dressings to go from Electric Greens, or Alexander recommends Brianna’s or Annie’s brands, available at most grocery stores.

Greens


Romaine


Baby kale

Acid


Pickled onion


Pickled apple


Pickled pineapple

Crunch


Croutons


Toasted pepitas


Chile crisp


Radish


Cucumber


Tortilla strips

Flavor


Avocado


Basil


Tomato


Goat cheese


Cilantro


Roasted butternut squash

Dressing


Cilantro-lime vinaigrette


Lemon vinaigrette


Sesame-ginger dressing


Red wine vinaigrette

Four of Brad Alexander’s favorite combinations

1
2
3
4