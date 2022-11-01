“The key to a really great salad is to include contrasting flavors and textures, and to find the balance between creamy and crunchy, sweet and sour, bright and earthy,” says Brad Alexander, executive chef at Electric Greens. At this Revival Food Hall stall (125 S. Clark St.), ticking all these boxes comes down to a simple formula: greens + acid + crunch + flavor + dressing. Give it a go at home by stocking your kitchen with these building blocks picked by Alexander. You can snag the dressings to go from Electric Greens, or Alexander recommends Brianna’s or Annie’s brands, available at most grocery stores.

Greens

Romaine

Baby kale Acid

Pickled onion

Pickled apple

Pickled pineapple Crunch

Croutons

Toasted pepitas

Chile crisp

Radish

Cucumber

Tortilla strips Flavor

Avocado

Basil

Tomato

Goat cheese

Cilantro

Roasted butternut squash Dressing

Cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Lemon vinaigrette

Sesame-ginger dressing

Red wine vinaigrette

Four of Brad Alexander’s favorite combinations

1

2

3