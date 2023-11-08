A side dish of seared mushrooms bathed in miso butter may not be a Thanksgiving standard, but rest assured it’ll be right at home on your holiday table. “The umami and savoriness it brings are familiar and taste like Thanksgiving, while at the same time tasting both unique and new,” says Mott St. chef Edward Kim. While the luscious sauce comes together in just a couple of minutes, it does require some TLC: For a glossy, stable emulsion, Kim advises keeping the heat low and whisking in a bit of extra water if the butter begins to separate.

Edward Kim’s Pan-seared Mushrooms With Miso Butter

Makes:8 servings

Active time:15 minutes

Total time:20 minutes

2 sticks Cold unsalted butter, cubed 3 Tbsp. White miso 1 Tbsp. Water, plus more as needed 6 Tbsp. Vegetable oil, divided 1 lb. Oyster mushrooms, dirt brushed away, ends cut off, and torn into 2-inch pieces 2 sprigs Fresh thyme, divided Kosher salt, for seasoning Lemon wedges, for serving (optional)

1. Make the sauce: Gently warm butter and miso in a small saucepan set over low heat, whisking to form a homogeneous mixture. When butter is melted fully, 30 seconds to 1 minute, whisk in water. If sauce begins to split, whisk in a few more drops of water. Remove sauce from heat and reserve it in a warm spot.

2. Sear the mushrooms: Heat a large cast-iron skillet or sauté pan over high heat. Add 3 tablespoons of oil, followed by half the mushrooms and one sprig of thyme. Toss mushrooms to coat in oil and cook undisturbed until caramelized, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn mushrooms and cook 30 seconds longer. Transfer mushrooms to a paper-towel-lined plate, discarding thyme. Repeat the process with remaining oil, mushrooms, and thyme. Season mushrooms with a small pinch of salt.

3. Assemble: Spoon miso butter onto a rimmed plate and top with mushrooms. Serve with lemon wedges alongside for squeezing.