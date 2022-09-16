During a 2015 trip to Mumbai, Sheal Patel made it his mission to try as many Bombay Frankie rolls — a street snack of Indian flatbread tucked around flavorful fillings — as he could. A few years later, while he was dreaming up the pop-up Dhuaan BBQ, his research paid off. “It was the first dish we ever made,” he says. “We actually messaged people on Instagram and asked if they were willing to try my rolls for free just for their opinion. It’s our whole origin story.” The roll that launched one of Chicago’s most delicious barbecue outfits features a fragrant lamb kebab, a wafer-thin omelet, and coriander chutney wrapped in a flaky paratha. You can find all ingredients at Metro Spice Mart.

Sheal Patel’s Frankie Roll

Makes:4 rolls

Active time:50 minutes

Total time:1 hour 30 minutes

Special equipment:Meat thermometer

1 lb. Ground lamb 1 Small onion, finely chopped 2 Garlic cloves, finely chopped ¼ cup Mint, finely chopped ¼ cup Cilantro, finely chopped 1 Green Thai chile, finely chopped 2 Tbsp. Ginger paste 2 tsp. Garam masala 1 tsp. Coriander powder ¾ tsp. Cumin ¾ tsp. Kashmiri red chile powder 1½ tsp. Salt 3 Tbsp. Melted butter, divided 4 Frozen parathas (like Kawan brand) 2 Eggs, beaten 6 Tbsp. Coriander chutney (like Swad brand), divided ½ cup Pickled red onions

1. In a medium bowl, combine first 12 ingredients with 2 tablespoons butter and let rest at room temperature for 30 to 60 minutes. Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Gently roll a quarter of the lamb mixture between your palms to form an 8-inch-long log; repeat to make three more kebabs. Place all four on a sheet pan and bake until they reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees, about 12 minutes. Set aside.

2. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Place a frozen paratha in the skillet and cook until underside is lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Pour a little butter into the skillet, then add 2 tablespoons egg. Immediately return paratha to the skillet, cooked side down, and lightly press to bond it to the egg. When egg is golden, about 1 minute, flip paratha.

3. Working quickly, top paratha with 1½ teaspoons chutney, a kebab, and a quarter of the onions. With a pastry brush, swipe the far edge of the paratha with a bit of egg. Using tongs, carefully roll the paratha away from you to create a wrap, pressing down on the egg-washed edge to seal. Continue to cook, turning occasionally, until paratha’s exterior is golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Repeat with remaining parathas and kebabs and serve.