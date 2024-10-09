In Taiwan, there’s a term to describe the bouncy texture of fresh noodles: QQ. The secret to that springiness? Well water, full of minerals that increase alkalinity. You aren’t going to find that in Chicago. But these three spots have still managed to capture the texture. Here, I rate their QQ quotient and flavor on a 10-point scale.

Minyoli

5420 N. Clark St., Andersonville

The signature red-braised beef noodle soup features long, chewy zhajiangmian that look like fettuccine. They swim in a collagen-rich, tingly beef stock loaded with meat and pickled mustard greens. This will be my go-to in cool weather.

QQ: 8 Flavor: 9

Chengdu Bistro

2211 W. North Ave., Wicker Park

The noodles here, identified simply as mian, come in four thicknesses and represent a variety of Sichuan preparations. Get the medium-thick noodles in a holy-moly-spicy beef soup with chile oil. The texture and flavorful coating are spot on.

QQ: 9 Flavor: 7

Slurp Slurp Noodles

2247 S. Wentworth Ave., Chinatown

This shop makes thick, irregular knife-cut dao xiao mian, common in Shanxi Province. I loved the flavor and texture of the pasta in a rich, warmly spiced broth filled with oxtail.

QQ: 9 Flavor: 7