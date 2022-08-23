Kyoten

2507 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square

Omakase only? Yes

Price $440 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday; $490 on Friday and Saturday (includes gratuity; $140 for pairings)

Courses 19

Scene Rich epicures, rich gastrotourists, and rich regulars hover around an eight-seat bar in a too-large dining room. The multifunction Toto toilets in the bathrooms are a luxe touch.

Highlight The sardines. Chef Otto Phan orders fresh ones whenever possible. He finely scores the flesh so it ripples on your tongue, revealing the deep store of just-fished flavor in its fat.

Upshot Phan runs one of the most extraordinary sushi bars in America. He serves seasonal wild fish sourced mainly from dealers in Japan, though he makes room on the menu for domestic delicacies such as West Coast spot prawns. His rice is distinctively bold, and he creates bites that etch in your memory.