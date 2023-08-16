For a glass-half-full approach to the end of summer, consider the onset of sunchoke season. “Sunchokes are a fun fall ingredient that have a creamy center and a nutty flavor,” says chef Aaron Patten of Bucktown’s Pompette, where the knotty little tubers star in a hale and hearty vegetarian hash and also anchor the dish’s bright, creamy sauce. Pro move: Roast the ’chokes, blanch the kale, and make the sauce a day ahead and stash them in the fridge. In the morning, you can outsleep the late sunrise and have breakfast on the table in minutes.
Pompette’s Veggie Hash
Makes:4 servings
Active time:35 minutes
Total time:1 hour 35 minutes
|1½ lb.
|Sunchokes (available at Fresh Thyme Market)
|5 Tbsp.
|Olive oil, divided
|2½ tsp.
|Kosher salt, divided, plus more for seasoning
|Black pepper
|1 bunch
|Kale, stemmed and coarsely chopped
|1 Tbsp.
|Tahini
|2 tsp.
|Lemon juice
|1 tsp.
|White wine vinegar
|2 tsp.
|Water
|2
|Portobello mushrooms, stems and gills removed, diced
|2 cups
|Diced butternut squash
|1 16. oz can
|Chickpeas, drained and rinsed
|4
|Eggs
1. Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Rinse sunchokes and toss them in 1 tablespoon oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and a pinch of pepper. Wrap them in foil and roast on a baking tray until fork tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour. When cool enough to handle, chop sunchokes into ¼-inch pieces.
2. Meanwhile, blanch the kale: Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add kale and cook for 2 minutes. Drain and immediately rinse kale under cold water to stop cooking.
3. Make the sauce: Combine 1 cup roasted sunchokes, tahini, lemon juice, vinegar, water, and 1 teaspoon salt in a blender and process until smooth, about 2 minutes. Remove center from blender lid. With blender running, slowly stream in 3 tablespoons olive oil and process until combined.
4. Make the hash: Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add mushrooms, squash, 1 teaspoon salt, and a pinch of pepper. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until squash is tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Add remaining sunchokes, kale, and chickpeas and cook until heated through, 3 to 5 minutes. Season if desired.
5. While veggies cook, fry, poach, or scramble eggs. Divide hash mixture across four plates, top with an egg, and drizzle generously with the sauce.