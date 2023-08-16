For a glass-half-full approach to the end of summer, consider the onset of sunchoke season. “Sunchokes are a fun fall ingredient that have a creamy center and a nutty flavor,” says chef Aaron Patten of Bucktown’s Pompette, where the knotty little tubers star in a hale and hearty vegetarian hash and also anchor the dish’s bright, creamy sauce. Pro move: Roast the ’chokes, blanch the kale, and make the sauce a day ahead and stash them in the fridge. In the morning, you can outsleep the late sunrise and have breakfast on the table in minutes.

Pompette’s Veggie Hash

Makes:4 servings

Active time:35 minutes

Total time:1 hour 35 minutes

1½ lb. Sunchokes (available at Fresh Thyme Market) 5 Tbsp. Olive oil, divided 2½ tsp. Kosher salt, divided, plus more for seasoning Black pepper 1 bunch Kale, stemmed and coarsely chopped 1 Tbsp. Tahini 2 tsp. Lemon juice 1 tsp. White wine vinegar 2 tsp. Water 2 Portobello mushrooms, stems and gills removed, diced 2 cups Diced butternut squash 1 16. oz can Chickpeas, drained and rinsed 4 Eggs

1. Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Rinse sunchokes and toss them in 1 tablespoon oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and a pinch of pepper. Wrap them in foil and roast on a baking tray until fork tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour. When cool enough to handle, chop sunchokes into ¼-inch pieces.

2. Meanwhile, blanch the kale: Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add kale and cook for 2 minutes. Drain and immediately rinse kale under cold water to stop cooking.

3. Make the sauce: Combine 1 cup roasted sunchokes, tahini, lemon juice, vinegar, water, and 1 teaspoon salt in a blender and process until smooth, about 2 minutes. Remove center from blender lid. With blender running, slowly stream in 3 tablespoons olive oil and process until combined.

4. Make the hash: Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add mushrooms, squash, 1 teaspoon salt, and a pinch of pepper. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until squash is tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Add remaining sunchokes, kale, and chickpeas and cook until heated through, 3 to 5 minutes. Season if desired.

5. While veggies cook, fry, poach, or scramble eggs. Divide hash mixture across four plates, top with an egg, and drizzle generously with the sauce.