Mash-ups thrive in today’s culinary landscape, so it was only a matter of time before someone put the flavors of a Chicago-style hot dog, deep-dish pizza, giardiniera, and Italian beef into chip form. “I love potato chips and I love Chicago food, and I couldn’t shake the idea that these two things needed to live together,” says Laura Gardner, a former Foxtrot executive who launched Local Style in April. Favorable public response came quickly — bags are already available at more than 100 spots around the city, including Beatrix Market, Fairgrounds, and the Goddess and Grocer — because these chips are that good. They taste precisely as advertised, and while I wouldn’t turn down any of the varieties, I actively seek out the hot dog one, which offers a spot-on mustardy bite. Gardner isn’t done yet: “Chicago has an endless runway of possibilities for flavors that we could put into chips.” Malört potato chips, anyone? $3 to $4. localstylechips.com