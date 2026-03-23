The City and Regional Magazine Association Awards honors the best content produced by publications across the U.S. This year, Chicago’s efforts were recognized as finalists in 17 categories.

Read the stories, view the photography, and sign up for the newsletters that are up for awards. The winners will be announced at the CRMA convention June 1.

Essay: “The Mighty Del-Crustaceans” by Rick Telander

Food or Dining Writing: John Kessler for “The Case for Reviewing While High,” “The Best New Restaurants,” and “Living Large”

Short Writing, Lifestyle: “Meet the Bard of the Park District Bathrooms” by Edward McClelland

Short Writing, News: “Chicago is Organizing for All” by Edward McClelland

Short Writing, News: “We Won’t Survive If You Don’t Support Us” by Ximena N. Beltran Quan Kiu

Profile: “Chrishona Hodges’s Life Sentence” by Elly Fishman

Profile: “The Tragedy of Lil Durk” by David Bernstein

Feature Story: “The Great AI Art Heist” by Kelley Engelbrecht

Spread Design: “The Great AI Art Heist,” designed by David Syrek

Photography: “Mi Familia,” photographed by Jennifer Teresa Villanueva

Food or Dining Section (joint writing and design award): Table, edited by Amy Cavanaugh, designed by Elizabeth Carlisle, photographed (primarily) by Jeff Marini

Reader Service (joint writing and design award): “Choose Your Own Spa Day” by Kelly Aiglon, designed by Elizabeth Carlisle, and photographed by Evan Sheehan

Leisure/Lifestyle Interests (joint writing and design award): “The Best of Fall,” including “Jeff Tweedy Just Wants to Let His Light Shine,” edited by Web Beherns, Stanley Kay, and Terrance Noland, designed by Elizabeth Carlisle and David Syrek, Tweedy interview by Mike Thomas, photographed by Alec Basse, Lucy Hewett, and Jeff Marini

Civic Journalism (joint writing and design award): “Doors Closing” by Tal Rosenberg, photographed by Clarissa Bonet and Alex Garcia, designed by David Syrek

Ancillary Publication: The Chicago Cookbook, Volume 2, edited by Amy Cavanaugh, designed by David Syrek and Elizabeth Carlisle, recipes produced by Cate Huguelet, photographed by Jeff Marini, Jaclyn Rivas, and Lucy Hewett

Online Excellence: chicagomag.com, edited by Sarah Steimer, produced by Mike Lietz and Lynette Stevens

Newsletter Excellence: Dish by John Kessler, Anthony Todd, and Cate Huguelet, edited by Amy Cavanaugh, produced by Sarah Steimer and Lynette Stevens