The James Beard Foundation Awards were held over the weekend in Chicago, and a few local people won their categories and were otherwise honored for their work in the food industry.

At Saturday night’s media awards, Julia Momosé, the creative director of Kumiko, won the Beverage with Recipes category for her book, The Way of the Cocktail: Japanese Traditions, Techniques, and Recipes, written with local writer Emma Janzen.

Joanne Lee Molinaro, who until recently was a Chicago attorney (she just moved to California), won the Vegetable-Focused Cooking category for The Korean Vegan Cookbook: Reflections and Recipes from Omma’s Kitchen.

Also at the media awards, Chicago-based writer Ahmed Ali Akbar won the Feature Reporting category for his Eater story, “Inside the Secretive, Semi-Illicit, High Stakes World of WhatsApp Mango Importing.”

On Sunday, the 2022 Leadership Awards, which honor people working on sustainability, food justice, and public health, presented an award to Erika Allen, the co-founder and CEO of Operations at Urban Growers Collective, a local Black- and women-led nonprofit farm.

The chef and restaurant awards were held on Monday night at the Lyric Opera House. Chicago people and places received nine nominations for awards, and won one — Erick Williams, chef-owner of Virtue Restaurant took home the Best Chef Great Lakes honor.