Best CBD Gummies: 5 CBD Edibles for Pain & Stress Relief

PAID POST BY ORIGINATED MEDIA

If you’re looking for a natural remedy for chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, and everyday stress, CBD just might be the answer.

While there are tons of forms of CBD to choose from — like oils, topicals, and capsules — CBD gummies are one of the most convenient and popular ways to take it.

Of course, if you’re going to consume CBD edibles, you want a product that tastes just as great as it works. The best CBD gummies are so delicious you’ll hardly notice any hemp taste — just the calm relief you’ve come to expect from CBD.

But what are the best CBD gummies for you? To help you figure that out, we’ve researched the most well-known CBD brands and found the five best CBD gummies for a variety of needs.

Summary of the Best CBD Gummies

1. Best Overall CBD Gummies: CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies

2. Great Tasting CBD Gummies: Soul CBD Gummies

3. Top Brand Transparency: CBDistillery Unwind Synergy+

4. Ideal Gummies for Relaxation: Medterra Keep Calm Gummies

5. Great CBD Gummies for Beginners: Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies

Best CBD Gummies: Comprehensive, Detailed Reviews

Everyone responds to CBD a little differently. Some people need a higher dose, while others do better with a lower dose. Some people like full-spectrum CBD gummies, while others prefer CBD isolate products. For this reason, we decided to choose five to feature. The overall winner is an excellent product, but we’re also incredibly confident in each of the category winners described below.

1. Best Overall CBD Gummies: CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies

What we love

We love that the CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies are made with the utmost attention to the quality of ingredients. They don’t contain artificial ingredients, colorings, and flavorings, and are quality-tested eight times to ensure they live up to the claims. These broad spectrum CBD gummies are vegan, organic, and gluten-free. So, even people with dietary restrictions will be able to experience the potential medicinal benefits of these CBD gummies.

What customers love

Customers say the CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies improved their quality of sleep and helped with their arthritis symptoms. People also thought the mixed berry flavor of these CBD gummies is delicious, so taking them never felt like a chore.

About CBDfx

Started in 2014 by two friends who knew the benefits of CBD and wanted to share these benefits with others. They wanted to offer high-quality CBD products that were not only pure but cruelty-free. The company has since grown to become the second-largest privately held CBD company in the world.

Pros:

Vegan, gluten-free, and organic ingredients

Cruelty-free manufacturing

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Only one flavor available

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum CBD

Size: 60 gummies/container

Strength: 25 mg of CBD per gummy, 50 mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Mixed Berry

Learn more about CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies today



2. Great Tasting CBD Gummies: Soul CBD Gummies

What we love

The best part about using CBD gummies is that they’re tasty to eat, unlike other CBD supplements that may taste a little earthy. These CBD gummies from Soul stand out from others on the market because they offer so many different delicious flavors that they’ve got something for everyone.

Plus, these gummies are gluten-free, vegan, and made with organic ingredients. And they’re available in two different potencies, so beginners and experienced users alike can enjoy these CBD gummies.

What customers love

Customers raved about the flavors, stating that they were all delicious and made taking their CBD gummies an enjoyable experience.

About Soul

Mike Lee was a boxer who was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis and found himself spending two years in and out of hospitals. He was frustrated with the lack of relief and started looking into alternative medicines. This is where he found relief from CBD.

He and his wife wanted to share their newfound relief with others so they founded Soul. Soul is one of the smaller CBD companies and is family-owned, making it more dedicated to offering quality products. The company also offers CBD oil drops, CBD drinks, CBD capsules, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, and even CBD pet products.

Pros:

Vegan and gluten-free

Organically farmed

10 flavors available

Cons:

May not be potent enough for experienced users

Specs:

CBD type: CBD isolate

Size: 30 gummies/container

Strength: 10 mg of CBD per gummy, 25 mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Passion Fruit, Rocket Pop, Orange Cream, Pineapple Mango, Mystery, Raspberry, Sex on the Beach, Seriously Sour, Strawberry, Pina Colada

Learn more about Soul CBD Gummies today

3. Top Brand Transparency: CBDistillery Unwind Synergy+

What we love

We like that you know exactly what you’re getting when you buy the Unwind Synergy+ CBD gummies from CBDistillery. They’re vegan and made with non-GMO ingredients. CBDistillery is recognized by the US Hemp Authority, the US Hemp Association, and the National Hemp Association, and they make sure all their gummies undergo third-party lab testing.

The Unwind Synergy+ formula is specifically designed to promote calmness and relaxation, and the berry flavor is tasty even to the pickiest palates.

What customers love

Customers love how well these CBD gummies boost your sleep and relaxation Many mention that the Unwind Synergy+ gummies help them get a full night’s sleep, and also allow them to get through most days in a calm mood.

About CBDistillery

CBDistillery was launched in 2016 when a group in Colorado noticed how many people were selling inferior CBD products at outrageous prices. They set out to fix that. Their goal is to provide high-quality products at a fair price. They also offer CBD oils, CBD capsules, CBD drink mixes, CBD topicals, CBD powders, and CBD pet products.

Pros:

Vegan, natural, and non-GMO ingredients

60-day satisfaction guarantee

US-grown hemp

Cons:

Only available in one flavor

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 30 gummies/container

Strength: 25 mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Berry

Learn more about CBDistillery Unwind Synergy+ today

4. Ideal Gummies for Relaxation: Medterra Keep Calm Gummies

What we love

The Medterra Keep Calm Gummies are formulated for stress relief and relaxation since they’re made with things like CBD, l-theanine, and ashwagandha. We also love that these CBD gummies are organically grown and made with non-GMO ingredients. Plus, they come in a tasty strawberry lemonade flavor.

What customers love

Customers love that the Medterra Keep Calm Gummies allow you to get through a stress-filled day without anxiety. And then when you’re ready for bed, users say these gummies will help you get a full night of restful sleep.

About Medterra

The company was started as a way to offer customers high-quality products they could count on. The founder believes in sharing the benefits of CBD with as many people as possible and has willingly joined the Hemp Pilot Research Project to get the products to all fifty states and even some foreign countries. Medterra is recognized by the US Hemp Authority and also sells CBD oils, CBD topicals, and pet CBD products.

Pros:

Organically grown

Specifically formulated for relaxation

Third-party lab tested

US Hemp Authority-certified

Cons:

Not suitable for people with tree nut allergies

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum CBD

Size: 30 gummies/container, 60 gummies/container

Strength: 25 mg of CBD per gummy, 50 mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Strawberry Lemonade

Learn more about Medterra Keep Calm Gummies today

5. Great CBD Gummies for Beginners: Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies

What we love

Whether you’re new to CBD gummies, or just looking for something a little less intense, then the Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies are for you. Each gummy only has 10 mg of CBD, so you shouldn’t feel overwhelmed by the dosage.

These full spectrum CBD gummies are also made with vitamins B12 and D3 to help you relax. And Sunday Scaries has a whole bunch of certifications, so you know you’re getting a high-quality product when you shop with them.

What customers love

Customers rave about how relaxed they feel after even just one of these CBD gummies. And because these are a lower dosage than most CBD gummies on the market, users love that they’re not so relaxed that they feel overly tired. Instead, they say it’s just enough to take the edge off.

About Sunday Scaries

The men that started Sunday Scaries wanted everyone to know that we all face that dreaded feeling of starting a new day or week. They wanted customers to feel like they aren’t alone and that they deserve to feel less anxious.

Sunday Scaries takes its manufacturing process seriously, using ingredients only from family-run farms in the USA that meet USDA standards. They also value customer connection and offer human customer service, same-day shipping, and a full money-back guarantee.

Pros:

Same-day shipping

Money-back guarantee

Made with D and B vitamins

Multiple reliable certifications

Cons:

Corn syrup is the first ingredient

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 20 gummies/container

Strength: 10 mg of CBD/gummy

Flavor(s): Assorted

Learn more about Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies today

How We Picked the Best CBD Gummies

Creating a list of the best CBD gummies took some planning and a structured approach. Our first step was to create a “master list” of reputable CBD gummy brands. To be added to this master list, the company had to meet the following standards:

Source their hemp responsibly and share information about that sourcing on their website

Submit their CBD products for third-party lab testing

Share dose and strength information on the product label

We felt that companies that met these standards were most likely to offer CBD gummies that were pure, potent, and safe.

From this master list, we then started to look into individual products. We spent countless hours reading product descriptions and reviews to establish which gummies reviewers liked best.

We kept our eyes peeled for reviews that specified the level of relief customers were getting from the product, what ailments they were using it to manage, and what they thought about the taste and packaging. Before long, we were able to narrow our master list down considerably.

With only a few dozen CBD gummies making it to this final stage of testing, our decision became easier. We started testing the gummies ourselves and paying close attention to how we felt after taking each one. What level of stress were we feeling? Did we notice any drowsiness? Some of us struggle with chronic pain, and we were constantly asking those folks to tell us about their pain levels after taking various gummies.

After a few very long days of reading and testing, we identified five best CBD gummies, which you see featured above. The overall winner is an exceptional choice for most users, and the category winners are incredible front-runners in their own niches on the CBD market.



What Are CBD Gummies?

Put simply, CBD gummies are gummy candies that have been formulated or infused with CBD. Some brands look like gumdrops. Others are shaped like cubes or cylindrical discs.

People take CBD gummies to access the therapeutic benefits of CBD such as stress relief, pain relief, and reduced inflammation. Customers often see CBD gummies as a tastier alternative to CBD oils and tinctures, which can have a strong hemp flavor.

What Is CBD?

“CBD” is a common abbreviation for the term “cannabidiol” which refers to a natural chemical made by the hemp plant. Cannabidiol was first identified in 1940 and its chemical structure was reported in the 1960s. However, restrictions on hemp farming in the United States prevented CBD from becoming too popular early on. The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 removed a lot of restrictions on hemp farming, and CBD has become far more popular in the years since.

CBD, unlike some other hemp-derived compounds, is non-psychoactive and does not make users feel high. However, users do report that it relieves stress, combats feelings of anxiety and depression, and helps manage chronic pain from conditions like arthritis and fibromyalgia. As such, CBD has become a popular natural remedy.

It can be ingested, applied, topically, or even inhaled into the lungs. CBD gummies are one of the most popular options among those who prefer to take their CBD orally.

Types of CBD

CBD gummies—and other CBD products—can be made with any of three types of CBD.

Full-spectrum CBD

This can also be called hemp extract as it is the total of all chemical substances extracted from the hemp. It is high in CBD, but it also contains other cannabinoids and terpenes. Some of these cannabinoids and terpenes have therapeutic benefits. For example, a terpene called linalool helps alleviate stress, and one called beta-pinene may work as an antidepressant. Full-spectrum CBD gummies and other CBD edibles are popular with those who want powerful relief from pain, intense anxiety, or insomnia.

Broad-spectrum CBD

Like full-spectrum CBD gummies, broad-spectrum CBD gummies contain additional terpenes and cannabinoids. However, all traces of THC have been removed from broad-spectrum CBD. These gummies are popular with those who want enhanced relief from terpenes and other cannabinoids, but who want to avoid THC for health or work-related reasons.

CBD isolate

This is pure CBD with nothing else in it. CBD isolate gummies tend to work well for those who need to be alert and want to avoid the more relaxing, sleep-inducing effects that full and broad-spectrum gummies can have on some people. Those who are brand new to CBD often do best trying a CBD isolate product first, too.

CBD Gummy Buying Guide

The CBD gummy market is bursting with products. This is a good thing because it means you have lots of incredible products to choose from. However, you do want to take a targeted approach and know what you’re looking for as you shop. Here are some key things to consider as you browse the best CBD gummies from various brands.

Types of CBD: Pure CBD, Broad-Spectrum CBD or Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies

Are the gummies made with full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or pure CBD? Customers often find that full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD are more potent and effective, especially for pain and insomnia.

If you’re using gummies in the daytime, or if you know you are sensitive to certain terpenes, a gummy made with pure CBD is probably a better choice. Pure CBD gummies also tend to have a milder flavor.

Dose

CBD dosage is very individualistic. Most people take between 10 mg and 40 mg, which is a fairly big range. If you’re using a different CBD product, such as CBD oil, you may already know your preferred dose. When buying CBD gummies, look for a product that supplies your preferred dose in a single CBD gummy candy. For instance, if you take 20 mg CBD, look for gummies that contain 20 mg CBD each.

If you’re new to CBD and don’t know how much you’ll want to take, look for low-dose gummies the first time around. Some great brands make 10 mg CBD gummies. This 10 mg is a good starter dose, and you can work up to two or three gummies at a time if you find you need more.

Flavor

Most CBD gummies come in fruit flavors. Some companies let you select a flavor, and others package gummies with an assortment of flavors together in one jar. If you’re picky about flavors, read some reviews to see what other customers think about the gummies’ taste.

Some brands are definitely more “hempy” than others. If you are really sensitive to hemp flavor, look for gummies made with CBD isolate, not full-spectrum CBD oil. Citrus flavors also tend to mask the hemp flavor well.

Sugar Content

CBD gummies are sweetened with sugar, or sometimes with a sugary ingredient like corn syrup. If you’re watching your sugar intake, you may want to look for a gummy brand that is lower in sugar. Just keep in mind that gummies with less sugar also tend to be less tasty. You’ll have to decide whether that’s a trade-off you’re willing to make.

Hemp Sourcing

The best CBD gummies come from companies that are careful in how they source their hemp. And those companies are generally more than happy to tell you all about their hemp sourcing on their websites since it’s a point of pride for them.

At a minimum, you want the hemp to have been grown in the U.S. as this assures some level of quality and also reduces pollution due to shipping. If you can find gummies made from organic hemp, that’s even better.

The U.S. Hemp Authority also certifies hemp growers who meet quality standards and adhere to best practices. If you see that a company uses U.S. Hemp Authority-certified hemp, that’s a very good sign.

Other Ingredients

Check the ingredients list to see what other ingredients the gummies contain. Do you need a CBD gummy that is vegan and gluten-free? Are they made with gelatin or pectin? Gelatin can make for a nice gummy, but if you eat a plant-based or vegan diet, you want gummies made with plant-based pectin.

Many of the best CBD gummies are made with organic ingredients. If you’re gluten-free, you should not have trouble finding gluten-free gummies.

Lab Test Results

You want to see lab test results before you buy any brand of gummies. CBD gummies should be lab-tested to demonstrate that they do contain the amount of CBD specified on the package. Lab reports should clearly show this is the case.

You also want to see lab reports showing that the gummies are free from pesticides and heavy metals, potentially contaminants in hemp.

Certifications and Company Affiliations

Finally, check any certifications that the CBD gummy company has earned. Are they USDA Organic? Maybe they are Certified Cruelty-Free by PETA, or perhaps they run an FDA-inspected facility.

Look for a company whose affiliations reflect your own morals and ethics. Also keep in mind that when companies seek these certifications, it means they are serious about quality.

Potential Benefits of CBD Gummies

CBD gummies are a tastier alternative to other oral CBD products such as CBD drops and CBD tinctures. Taking CBD gummies also makes it easier to control your dose of CBD. Plus, gummies can be enjoyed discreetly at work or in public. Most brands look like any other candy.

Here are some of the key health potential benefits people enjoy from their CBD gummies.

Stress Relief

Long-term stress can have all sorts of negative impacts on health. It can lead to headaches, upset stomach, tense muscles, and low energy levels. Therefore, it is a good idea to take steps to keep your daily stress under control. Taking CBD gummies can be one of those steps.

People report that the best CBD gummies help ease their daily stress and control their stress-related symptoms. You may find that you need to take CBD daily during more stressful periods of your life. Or, you may only need to use CBD during a particularly stress-inducing event, such as an interview or a loved one’s funeral.

Improved Mental Health

People take CBD gummies to help manage a wide range of mental health concerns, such as anxiety and depression. Studies have also found it to help manage PTSD symptoms.

If you are currently taking medications for PTSD, anxiety, or depression, do not stop taking them without first consulting your doctor. It’s worth having a conversation with your doctor about using CBD in place of these meds, or perhaps in addition to them.

Pain Relief

For many users, CBD gummies are a source of pain relief. Some take the best CBD gummies for pain related to a cancer diagnosis. Others use them to manage chronic pain conditions such as arthritis or fibromyalgia.

One of the awesome things about CBD is that in addition to reducing pain levels, it also helps combat the stress and anxiety people often experience as a consequence of their pain.

Reduced Inflammation

Researchers are still learning a lot about how CBD reduces inflammation. However, there have already been studies showing its effectiveness in inhibiting the inflammatory response. Patients with arthritis report that their joints are less inflamed after taking CBD gummies.

Some people also use CBD gummies to control the inflammation associated with athletic injuries, allergies, or even acne.

Sleep Assurance

Do you struggle with insomnia? Whether you struggle to fall asleep some nights or most nights, taking CBD gummies before bedtime can help. CBD helps calm your mind so you can drift off to sleep more peacefully.

If you’re using CBD gummies primarily for sleep, look for a brand made with full-spectrum CBD. People often find that the hemp terpenes in these products enhance the sleep-promoting effects of CBD.

Heart Health

Taking CBD gummies regularly may also be good for your heart. As previously mentioned, CBD can help reduce inflammation. In doing so, it can reduce the inflammation in arteries that may contribute to atherosclerosis and heart attacks. CBD alone cannot guarantee a healthy heart, but it may be a good addition to your heart-healthy lifestyle.

How Many CBD Gummies Should You Eat?

This depends on the strength of the gummies and how much CBD you need to feel the desired effects.

A good place to start is to check the product label—CBD gummies should come with dosing instructions. For example, the label may recommend starting with 1 gummy, and then upgrading to a 2-gummy dose if you need more relief.

Finding Your Dose

It’s often helpful to think of your CBD dose in milligrams. Most people need between 10 mg and 40 mg of CBD to get the effects they desire. You may need closer to 40 mg if you are heavier, have been using CBD for a long time, or if you struggle with severe pain, insomnia, or PTSD. You may need closer to 10 mg CBD if you’re managing milder stress or are new to CBD.

Check the CBD content of your gummies to see how many you need to take to reach your desired dose. For instance, if your perfect dose is 20 mg and you have 10 mg gummies, you’d need to take two gummies at a time.

If you’re using CBD for the first time, start with a 10 mg dose and see how your body responds. This is one 10 mg gummy, or half of a 20 mg gummy. (Most gummies are fairly easy to split in half, if needed.) If you don’t get your desired effects from a 10 mg dose, increase that dose 5 mg at a time until you find the perfect dose that works for you.

How Often Should You Take CBD Gummies?

Once CBD kicks in, it typically lasts about 6 to 8 hours.

Some people take CBD just once a day in the morning to keep their anxiety or stress under control in the daytime. Others take it only in the evening to reduce pain or help them sleep. Still others take CBD twice per day for continued relief.

You may have to do a little experimenting to see what frequency of dosing works best for you. The label on your gummies may have some recommendations, too.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

CBD is generally quite safe, assuming it is sourced responsibly. You do want to make sure you only use CBD products purchased from reputable companies that lab-test their products. Otherwise, there is a chance you could be exposing yourself to heavy metals or pesticide residues when taking CBD, and those contaminants come with several health risks.

Most people do not have any unpleasant side effects when taking quality CBD products. Sometimes, however, CBD can cause dry mouth, fatigue, or nausea. There are often ways to control these side effects without ceasing to use CBD entirely. You could try:

Taking a lower dose of CBD

Switching from a full or broad-spectrum product to one made with pure, isolated CBD

Only taking CBD at night

Chewing sugar-free gum to keep your mouth moist

Eating CBD gummies with a snack to prevent an upset stomach

CBD is not always compatible with other medications and supplements. So, check with your doctor before taking CBD gummies in combination with a medication such as a blood thinner, anti-depressant, or pain reliever.

FAQs

Are CBD gummies safe to consume when pregnant?

There has not been a lot of research done on the safety of CBD for pregnant women and their unborn babies. It might be safe, but it might not be. To err on the side of caution, the FDA recommends against the use of CBD in pregnant women.

Breastfeeding women should also avoid using CBD gummies and other CBD gummies – at least until more research has been done to establish its safety.

What are the benefits of buying organic CBD gummies?

Some CBD gummies are specifically marketed as organic. This means that the components used to make the gummies have been grown without pesticides, herbicides, and other chemical treatments.

There are two reasons why someone would want to buy organic gummies over a product that is not labeled organic. The first is to decrease their own exposure to pesticide residues and other harsh chemicals. The second is to reduce the planet’s exposure to these chemicals.

Organic farming is generally thought to be better for the environment. When you purchase CBD products from companies that use organic ingredients, you’re supporting farmers and manufacturers that make sustainability a priority.

How long does it take CBD gummies to work?

When you eat a CBD gummy or other consumable CBD products, it typically takes at least 45 minutes for the CBD to kick in. If you need faster relief, consider using a CBD oil or tincture, which you can place beneath your tongue. The CBD from these products can be absorbed into the blood vessels under your tongue, giving you relief in about 15 minutes.

What if you don’t feel anything from CBD gummies?

If you don’t feel anything after taking CBD gummies, try waiting a little longer. Sometimes, it takes up to 2 hours to feel the full effects of edible CBD products. You may also want to try taking the gummy with a fatty snack next time. Fat can help your body absorb CBD more effectively.

If that does not work, you might need a larger dose of CBD. For example, if you were taking one 10 mg gummy, try taking 1 1/2 gummies for a total of 15 mg of CBD next time. Everyone reacts to CBD differently, and you may simply need a larger dose than others.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a natural remedy for pain, inflammation, anxiety, or insomnia, CBD is a promising choice. CBD gummies provide a tasty, convenient way for you to enjoy the effects of CBD.

With so many options out there, we’re confident that you’ll find relief with one of the five products we examined.

Related Content:

This article has been supplied by Originated Media, a paid advertiser. The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.