CBD Cream: 5 Best CBD Topicals to Soothe Your Achy Joints

PAID POST BY ORIGINATED MEDIA

If your joints are often painful and achy, consider using CBD cream. CBD is a natural hemp compound that helps relieve pain and inflammation. Topical CBD products, like CBD cream and CBD oil lotion, are excellent for relieving joint pain due to arthritis, old injuries, and other ailments.

As you start shopping for CBD cream, you’ll notice many products to choose from. However, they are not all of the same quality. We tried and reviewed countless CBD topicals to help you choose wisely. The top-performing products are listed below.

Best CBD Creams To Find Relief

Potential Benefits of CBD Cream

Pain relief: CBD has potent, pain-relieving properties when taken orally and applied topically to painful joints.

CBD has potent, pain-relieving properties when taken orally and applied topically to painful joints. Reduced inflammation: CBD has been known to reduce swelling and inflammation, which often accompany joint pain.

CBD has been known to reduce swelling and inflammation, which often accompany joint pain. Improved mobility: CBD products can help improve mobility and flexibility by relieving joint pain and inflammation, especially for patients with arthritis.

Best CBD Creams For Soothing Muscles

1. Best Overall Cream For Great Relief: CBDfx CBG +CBD Lotion for Muscle & Joint: Heating Formula 1:1 Ratio

Check Price

Why we love them:

CBDfx Muscle and Joint Cream Heating Formula has two strengths. The formula’s effects are enhanced with tea tree oil, vanillin, and camphor. This joint cream contains CBD and CBG, another beneficial cannabinoid. Customers say it starts relieving their joint pain almost instantly upon application. Those with arthritis notice a huge improvement in mobility after using this lotion daily for several weeks. Because this cream also contains camphor, it creates a gentle, warming sensation that helps ease inflammation and pain. CBD interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system to ease pain.

CBDfx makes this product with organic hemp. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, and a dermatologist has medically reviewed it. This cream comes in a pump-style bottle, which reviewers say makes for easy application. CBDfx lab tests its products and offers a 60-day guarantee.

Pros:

Enhanced with tea tree oil, vanillin, and camphor

Contains CBG for added benefits

Medically reviewed

Vegan and cruelty-free

Cons:

Hard to get the last few doses out of the bottle

Specs:

CBD type : Broad spectrum

: Broad spectrum Size : 50 mL per bottle

: 50 mL per bottle Strength : 1000 mg or 3000 mg CBD per bottle

: 1000 mg or 3000 mg CBD per bottle Scent(s): Not specified

CBDfx offers free shipping on many orders. Sign up for its Rewards program to earn points towards future discounts.

Learn more about CBDfx Muscle and Joint Cream Heating Formula today

2. Best for Soothing Acute Pain: R&R CBD Pain Cream

Check Price

Why we love them:

For acute pain, we suggest using R&R Full Spectrum CBD Pain Cream. With an ample 1000 mg, 2500 mg, or even 5000 mg CBD per bottle, this potent cream will ease even the sharpest pain caused by sprains, strains, and other injuries. Plus, since it is made with full-spectrum hemp extract, it contains other cannabinoids and hemp terpenes that enhance its pain-relieving benefits. Other ingredients are all-natural, such as cetyl alcohol and emulsifying wax.

R&R CBD Pain Cream is made with arnica, MSM, and calendula flower, all-natural pain relievers. It does not contain synthetic fragrances or artificial colors, making it a good choice for sensitive skin. This pain cream comes in a convenient squeeze bottle, enabling you to dispense as much or as little as you want.

Pros:

Terpenes and minor cannabinoids for enhanced relief

Made with USDA organic hemp

Fragrance & dye-free

Comes in a convenient squeeze tube

Cons:

May leave an oily residue on the skin

Specs:

CBD type : Full spectrum CBD

: Full spectrum CBD Size : 2.5 oz. bottle

: 2.5 oz. bottle Strength : 1000 mg, 2500 mg, or 5000 mg CBD per bottle

: 1000 mg, 2500 mg, or 5000 mg CBD per bottle Scent(s): Fragrance-free

R&R offers free shipping on many orders and discounts to customers who join its Subscribe & Save program.

Learn more about R&R Full Spectrum CBD Pain Cream today

3. Best for Athletes’ Muscles: Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream

Check Price

Why we love them:

We suggest Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream for athletes struggling with joint pain. Customers say this cream causes a gentle cooling sensation that helps loosen and soothe tired joints after a hard workout. Several reviewers mention using it to ease pain and inflammation when returning to the field after an injury. Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream is formulated especially for athletes using broad-spectrum CBD and contains 0.0% THC.

This CBD topical is lab-tested for purity and potency. It’s also made with skin-friendly ingredients, including aloe vera, lavender oil, and olive oil. Customers say it absorbs easily into their skin and starts working within minutes. This vegan skin cream comes in a sturdy squeeze tube that you can easily toss in a gym bag.

Pros:

No THC – should not show up on a drug test

Convenient squeeze tube

Gentle cooling sensation on contact

Vegan

Cons:

Only available in one-strength

Specs:

CBD type : Broad spectrum CBD

: Broad spectrum CBD Size : 118 mL per bottle

: 118 mL per bottle Strength : 1000 mg CBD per tube

: 1000 mg CBD per tube Scent(s): Cool Menthol

Joy Organics offers discounts on repeat orders through its Subscribe & Save plan.

Learn more about Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream today

4. Best Purchase for Sensitive Skin: CBDistillery 500mg CBD Balm

Check Price

Why we love them:

If you have sensitive skin, you’ll want to be careful about the ingredients in the CBD cream you choose. We recommend trying CBDistillery CBD Balm, made with gentle ingredients like shea butter, aloe, and hemp seed oil. In addition to its mild formula, this CBD balm boasts an ample 500 mg CBD from full spectrum hemp extract. It’s rigorously lab-tested to ensure quality and safety.

Reviewers with eczema and dry skin frequently report that they can use this pain relief balm without any resulting flare-ups. It works great, and their skin also looks and feels more nourished after using this cream. It’s a popular choice among those with both osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Pros:

Made with skin-friendly shea butter and aloe vera

Rigorously lab-tested for safety and quality

100% clean ingredients

Cons:

Thicker, balm-like texture takes longer to apply

Specs:

CBD type : Full spectrum CBD

: Full spectrum CBD Size : 28.46 mL

: 28.46 mL Strength : 500 mg CBD per jar

: 500 mg CBD per jar Scent(s): Not specified

Sign up for the CBDistillery Subscribe & Save program for discounts on repeat purchases.

Learn more about CBDistillery CBD Balm today

5. Best for Chronic Pain: Soul Rapid Relief Cream

Check Price

Why we love them:

For chronic pain, you generally want to use CBD daily. Soul Rapid Relief Cream is an excellent choice since it absorbs easily and contains zero THC. Reviewers say that while they notice decreased pain after the first application, the effects become even more noticeable with repeated, daily use.

Soul Rapid Relief Cream is great for arthritis. Reviewers say they only need one pump for smaller joints, such as elbows and ankles, and many use two pumps for larger joints, such as knees and hips. Soul makes this cream with organic, U.S.-grown hemp, and it is lab-tested for safety and potency.

Pros:

Made with gentle ingredients

Mild, cooling sensation on contact

Contains CBD from organic, U.S.-grown hemp

Lab-tested

Cons:

Only available in one potency

Specs:

CBD type : CBD isolate

: CBD isolate Size : 100 mL per bottle

: 100 mL per bottle Strength : 1500 mg CBD per bottle

: 1500 mg CBD per bottle Scent(s): Not Specified

Soul often shares discount codes on its website. Discounts are also available through its Subscribe & Save plan.

Learn more about Soul Rapid Relief Cream today

How We Picked The Best CBD Creams

We read our testers’ reviews, product descriptions, and analyses to select the best CBD cream brands. Here are the key factors we focused on:

Lab Testing: All products featured here have been lab-tested to confirm their potency and ensure they’re free from harmful contaminants.

All products featured here have been lab-tested to confirm their potency and ensure they’re free from harmful contaminants. High-Quality Ingredients: We only chose products made with CBD from cannabis plants grown in the U.S. We also evaluated the quality of the other ingredients to ensure they were safe and non-irritating to the skin.

We only chose products made with CBD from cannabis plants grown in the U.S. We also evaluated the quality of the other ingredients to ensure they were safe and non-irritating to the skin. Effectiveness: We read reviews and consulted with our testers to discern which CBD topicals were most effective for various joint conditions, including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and gout.

How To Find The Best CBD Cream for You

All the creams recommended here are excellent options, but how do you know which is best for you? We suggest comparing the creams according to these criteria.

Type of CBD

Does the CBD lotion you’re considering contain full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or CBD isolate? Full-spectrum CBD is excellent for pain relief, but some people don’t love that it contains traces of THC. Broad-spectrum topical cream contains the cannabinoids and terpenes from hemp but is THC-free. Therefore, it is also an effective choice for pain relief. If you’d rather avoid terpenes, look for a lotion made with CBD isolate.

Moisturizing Ingredients

Are the moisturizing or carrier ingredients in the cream suitable for your skin? For example, if you have greasy skin, avoid a cream that contains essential fatty acids. On the other hand, if you’re prone to dry skin, you may want a product made with aloe vera, vitamin E, and other moisturizers. Pay attention to fragrance ingredients, like lavender oil, too. Make sure they are ones your skin can tolerate.

Other Effects

Is the cream warm or cool on contact? Some people find one or both of these sensations help ease joint pain. Others prefer pain relief creams that don’t have a heating or cooling effect.

Type of Container

CBD cream comes in different containers, all with pros and cons. Pump-style containers make measuring how much product you’re using easy, but they make it hard to utilize the last few doses. Canisters and jars make it easy to adjust your dose, but some people feel uncomfortable dipping their fingers into the product. Squeeze tubes are less messy but tough for those with hand arthritis.

Other Types of CBD Products

While CBD cream offers pain relief for many people, there are also some other CBD products worth considering:

CBD oil: CBD oil is a liquid CBD product. You take CBD oil orally by placing it under your tongue. The effects appear about an hour later. People use CBD oil for pain relief, anxiety relief, and even sleep support.

CBD oil is a liquid CBD product. You take CBD oil orally by placing it under your tongue. The effects appear about an hour later. People use CBD oil for pain relief, anxiety relief, and even sleep support. CBD vape pens: For quick relief, look for a CBD vape pen. They’re great for pain relief, and the effects come on within minutes.

For quick relief, look for a CBD vape pen. They’re great for pain relief, and the effects come on within minutes. CBD flower: CBD flower is basically hemp flower that is high in CBD. You can smoke it for pain relief and other benefits.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

Occasionally, people will experience nausea or fatigue after using CBD. These side effects are less frequent with topical CBD products than with oral products. Usually, side effects will go away if you reduce your dose. You can also try switching to a product made with CBD isolate instead of one with full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD.

FAQs

Are CBD topicals legal?

Yes, CBD is legal in the U.S. as long as it is derived from a cannabis plant containing 0.3% THC or less.

How fast do topical CBD products work?

The effects of CBD topicals typically appear between 30 and 60 minutes after application.

Will CBD cream make me high?

No, CBD is not psychoactive, so CBD cream will not make you feel high.

Top CBD Cream That Works Great

CBD lotion or cream can offer relief if you struggle with joint pain. The five brands of CBD cream each have positive reviews, ease of use, and many potential wellness benefits. Once you find a product that aligns with your needs, place your order. Improved comfort and mobility are just one dose away!

Related Content

Paid Post by Originated Media. Originated Media receives commissions for purchases made through links in this post.

This article has been supplied by Originated Media, a paid advertiser. The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.