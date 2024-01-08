Best CBD Gummies in 2024: 5 High-Quality CBD Edibles for Pain Relief, Relaxation, and More

PAID POST BY ORIGINATED MEDIA

The best CBD gummies have more to offer than great flavor. Made with high-quality ingredients and keen attention to detail, these gummies can provide profound relief from stress, anxiety, pain, and sleeplessness. CBD gummies often taste better than CBD oil, and they are easy to take discreetly if needed. There’s just one question left to answer: which brand is the best?

While many reputable companies make CBD gummies, we wanted to discern which brands were genuinely top-notch. So, after careful review and consultation with our testers, we compiled a list of the top five brands of CBD gummies for ample relief and relaxation.

Summary of the Best CBD Gummies

Potential Benefits of CBD Gummies

Pain Relief: CBD gummies are a popular alternative to over-the-counter pain relievers and can ease discomfort related to arthritis, headaches, and more. CBD can also reduce inflammation.

Stress Relief: Taking a CBD gummy can calm your mind and relieve stress.

Relaxation and Sleep: Some people take CBD gummies to relax on weekends. The calming properties of CBD can also help you fall asleep easier.

Anxiety Relief: If you struggle with anxiety symptoms, such as racing thoughts or sweaty palms, CBD gummies can help.

Best CBD Gummies

1. Best Overall CBD Gummies: CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies

Shop Now

How Well It Works:

CBDfx Original Mixed Berry Gummies are made with all-natural ingredients. They are also gluten-free and vegan, which makes them suitable for many customers with dietary restrictions. Since they come in several strengths, you can choose the potency that best fits your needs. New CBD users love the 25 mg gummies for everything from pain relief to relaxation. More experienced CBD users find they only need one of the 50 mg gummies to enjoy these benefits.

Reviewers rave about the Mixed Berry flavor of these broad-spectrum CBD gummies; they find it sweet, but not overpowering. Since CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies are medically reviewed and lab-tested, you can have confidence in their safety and effectiveness. Customers agree that they get the same potent results every time with every dose. Many customers take a CBD gummy each morning to keep them calm, centered, and comfortable throughout the day.

Pros:

Vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free

Medically reviewed

Lab-tested for potency and purity

THC-free

Cons:

May not be as relaxing as a full-spectrum CBD product

Specs:

CBD type: Broad-spectrum CBD

Sizing: 60 gummies per jar

Strength: 25mg, 50 mg, or 100 mg of CBD per serving (2 gummies)

Flavor(s): Mixed Berry

CBDfx offers free shipping on most orders and often shares discount codes on their website.

If you’re looking for natural, medically reviewed, broad-spectrum CBD gummies, CBDfx Original Mixed Berry Gummies are the way to go.

Learn more about CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies today.

2. Best Tasting CBD Gummies: Soul CBD Gummies

Shop Now

How Well It Works:

If flavor is a critical consideration in your shopping process, we suggest trying Soul CBD Gummies. They come in not just one great flavor, but in eight. The Seriously Sour flavor is perfect for those who like to pucker. If you prefer something sweeter, the Passion Fruit or Pina Colada flavors may suit your fancy. Customers also say Soul’s Raspberry CBD gummies taste fruity and delicious. Since these CBD gummies are made with CBD isolate, in addition to being free from THC, they barely have any hemp flavor.

Soul CBD Gummies are perfect for daytime stress relief. Since they are THC-free, they’re unlikely to make you too drowsy. Some customers also take them to manage mild pain—for example, discomfort due to headaches or sore muscles. These CBD gummies are made with organically farmed hemp, gluten-free, and vegan.

Pros:

Little to no hemp taste

Made with organically farmed hemp

Contains only natural coloring and flavoring ingredients

THC-free

Cons:

May melt if not kept in a cool place

Specs:

CBD type: CBD isolate

Sizing: 30 gummies per jar

Strength: 10 mg or 25 mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Raspberry, Pineapple Mango, Strawberry, Orange Cream, Pina Colada, Seriously Sour, Mystery Flavor, and Passion Fruit

Soul offers a Subscribe & Save program, and they sometimes offer discounts on holidays and special occasions.

For relief and relaxation paired with delicious, candy-like flavor, Soul CBD Gummies are a stellar option.

Learn more about Soul CBD Gummies today.

Shop Now

How Well It Works:

For ultimate physical and mental relaxation, consider trying CBDistillery Ommm+ Distilled Gummies. Made with natural, plant-based ingredients, including U.S.–grown hemp, these CBD gummies contain traces of THC to enhance their relaxing benefits. Many customers take them in the evening to combat insomnia and ensure a good night’s sleep. They ease rumination and racing thoughts while helping relax your muscles after a long, hard day.

CBDistillery Ommm+ Distilled Gummies come in a delicious Berry flavor. Customers say they have a mild hemp taste but are not overpowering. CBDistillery stands behind these full-spectrum CBD gummies and their other products with a 60-day, money-back guarantee. Plus, their rigorous lab-testing protocols ensure a safe and predictable experience.

Pros:

Made with natural, plant-based ingredients

Rigorously lab-tested

Contains traces of THC for enhanced relaxation

Delicious Berry flavor

Cons:

May be too relaxing for daytime use

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum CBD

Sizing: 30 gummies per jar

Strength: 25 mg of CBD + 5 mg THC per gummy

Flavor(s): Berry

CBDistillery offers a Subscribe & Save program, and many orders ship for free.

For deep relaxation and sleep support from full-spectrum CBD, there’s no better choice than CBDistillery Ommm+ Distilled Gummies.

Learn more about CBDistillery Ommm+ Distilled Gummies today.

4. Best for Pain Relief: Medterra Max Relief Gummies

Shop Now

How Well It Works:

Those using CBD gummies for pain relief tend to love Medterra Max Relief Gummies. These full-spectrum CBD gummies receive heartfelt reviews from customers who struggle with headaches, arthritis pain, muscle aches, menstrual cramps, and dental pain. They contain just enough THC to enhance the pain-relieving effects of CBD but not enough to make you overly tired or groggy.

Medterra Max Relief Gummies come in a tasty Citrus flavor. They’re lab-tested to ensure purity and potency; you can review their Certificate of Analysis on Medterra’s website. These gummies are sweetened with organic cane sugar and thickened with citrus pectin; they do not contain any artificial flavorings or sweeteners.

Pros:

Contain traces of THC for maximum pain relief

Sweetened naturally with organic cane sugar

Certificate of Analysis available

Cons:

Only available in one potency

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum CBD

Sizing: 20, 40, or 60 gummies per jar

Strength: 25 mg of CBD + 2 mg THC per gummy

Flavor(s): Citrus

Medterra offers discounts through its Subscribe & Save and Medterra Cares programs and free shipping on many orders.

If you’re seeking full-spectrum CBD gummies for pain relief, Medterra Max Relief Gummies offer you the comfort you need.

Learn more about Medterra Max Relief Gummies today.

5. Best for Stress: BATCH CBD Gummies

Shop Now

How Well It Works:

For everyday stress relief, customers love BATCH CBD Gummies. These full-spectrum CBD gummies help calm the mind so you can get through your day feeling focused and at ease. They also come in three delicious flavors, letting you choose according to your tastes. BATCH CBD Gummies are gluten-free and vegan, making them suitable for customers with dietary restrictions. Plus, they are made with non-GMO ingredients and organic hemp grown in Wisconsin.

BATCH CBD Gummies contain 25 mg of CBD each. Most customers find this is just the right dose to relieve stress without too much drowsiness. However, some customers prefer to take only half a CBD gummy at a time; the firm texture of these gummies makes them easy to divide.

Pros:

Made with organic, Wisconsin-grown hemp

Gluten-free and vegan

Easy to divide, if needed

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

May be too relaxing for those sensitive to THC

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum CBD

Sizing: 30 gummies per jar

Strength: 25 mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Blueberry, Raspberry, and Mango

BATCH offers free shipping on orders over a certain amount and has a Subscribe & Save program.

For stress relief and delicious flavor, you can’t go wrong with BATCH CBD gummies.

Learn more about BATCH CBD Gummies today.

How We Picked the Best CBD Gummies

Creating this list of the best CBD gummies required a lot of reading and analysis. We started by reviewing innumerable product descriptions. As we did so, we created a preliminary list of CBD gummy brands that met the following criteria:

Rigorous lab-testing protocols: Lab testing is essential to ensure CBD gummies consistently contain the proper amount of CBD and other cannabinoids while being free from contaminants.

High-quality ingredients: We looked for companies that use good-quality, organic ingredients whenever possible. We also tried to select CBD gummy brands that make gluten-free and vegan products to suit specific customers’ needs.

Detailed labels: Customers need to know what they are taking and how to take it. As such, we preferred CBD gummy brands with detailed and informative product labels.

From this preliminary list of CBD gummy brands, we then set about creating our list of the top five best CBD gummies based on effectiveness and customer reviews. We read numerous reviews and selected products that customers consistently found to be effective in managing anxiety, pain, stress, and various other ailments. We also considered what customers had to say about the gummies’ flavors, textures, and ease of use.

How to Find the Best CBD Gummies for You

So, which of these best CBD gummies should you try? It all comes down to preference. Here are some factors to consider as you browse these options and decide which CBD gummies to order.

Strength

In this context, “strength” refers to the amount of CBD each gummy contains. The more CBD in a single CBD gummy, the stronger the formula is. New CBD users often prefer a less potent gummy, such as one that contains 10 mg of CBD. More experienced users may prefer a stronger formula with 25 to 50 mg. Bear in mind that if you find the gummies are not strong enough, you can always take two. On the other hand, most CBD gummies are also easy to cut in half for a smaller dose.

Flavor

Do you want CBD gummies that taste like lemon? Maybe raspberry is your favorite. Find a flavor you enjoy. After all, taste is one of the main reasons people prefer CBD gummies over other CBD products, such as CBD oil and CBD tinctures. Also, remember that full-spectrum CBD and broad-spectrum CBD gummies tend to have a stronger hemp taste than those made with CBD isolate.

Ingredients and Dietary Suitability

Check ingredient lists for the CBD gummies you’re considering. Be sure the gummies don’t contain any ingredients you’re allergic to or otherwise seeking to avoid. Most CBD gummies are gluten-free and vegan, but there are a few exceptions. Customers often prefer CBD gummies made with natural sweeteners, colors, and flavors—fortunately, these are easy to find.

Reported Effects

Read product descriptions and reviews to see which primary effects you can expect from each CBD gummy product you’re considering. Some CBD gummies offer more relaxation and anxiety relief, while others are preferred for pain management and inflammation control.

Choose CBD gummies that other customers report having the effects you’re primarily seeking. Focus on reviews written by customers who share your particular needs and concerns. For instance, if you struggle with chronic pain, pay special attention to reviews written by other chronic pain patients.

Company Policies

You should consider the CBD companies’ policies before you buy. Does the company ship to your area? How much do they charge for shipping, and do they offer free shipping if you spend a certain amount? Many of the best CBD gummy brands offer a guarantee, and you may even find you can save money by signing up for monthly deliveries through a Subscribe & Save plan.

Types of CBD Gummies

CBD gummies can be divided into three “types” based on the kind of CBD they contain. This is important to consider as you choose between different brands and varieties of CBD gummies.

Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies

Made with full-spectrum CBD, these gummies contain traces of THC, other minor cannabinoids, and terpenes. Such gummies tend to be particularly potent since these other substances can enhance the CBD’s effects. People taking CBD gummies for pain, insomnia, or intense anxiety symptoms often prefer full-spectrum products. However, the traces of THC in these gummies can make some people feel a bit drowsy.

Broad-Spectrum CBD Gummies

Gummies made with broad-spectrum CBD also contain minor cannabinoids and terpenes. However, they do not contain any THC. Therefore, broad-spectrum CBD gummies tend to be really effective in managing pain, stress, and other conditions without leading to grogginess or excessive tiredness.

CBD-Isolate Gummies

CBD-isolate gummies only contain CBD; they don’t contain THC, minor cannabinoids, or terpenes. Their effects tend to be milder than those of full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD gummies. However, they still offer ample relief and relaxation from the CBD itself.

Other Types of CBD Products

While many people enjoy taking CBD gummies for pain and relaxation, other CBD products may be more suitable in some cases.

CBD Oil

CBD oil is a liquid preparation of CBD. It is the simplest of all CBD edibles in that it usually only contains hemp extract and a carrier oil, such as MCT oil or olive oil. You swallow the CBD oil, and it starts working within an hour. You can also place the oil beneath your tongue. When used sublingually in this way, you may start feeling the effects within minutes.

CBD oils can be messy, and they can have a rather strong hemp taste, but they do let you precisely adjust your dose. If you want to avoid sugar, you may prefer CBD oils to CBD gummies, as most are sugar-free. Sometimes, CBD oils are marketed as CBD drops or CBD tinctures.

CBD Vape Pens

CBD vape pens contain a liquid that turns into a vapor when heated. You inhale the vapor into your lungs, and it starts working within minutes. CBD vapes come in a variety of flavors. Disposable pens are great for new CBD users and those who are not yet sure if they like vaping. However, reusable pens tend to be a better long-term investment for those who vape CBD daily.

If you want faster relief than you receive with CBD gummies or other CBD edibles, a CBD vape pen can be a good alternative. However, people with asthma and other respiratory ailments should typically avoid vaping CBD.

CBD Drinks

If you want to consume CBD orally in a social setting, you may prefer CBD seltzers and other CBD drinks. These drinks are designed to be sipped and enjoyed. People often use these CBD products in place of alcoholic beverages.

Some CBD companies also make CBD coffee and CBD tea. If you like taking CBD in the morning, these products may be a great fit for your lifestyle. Instead of separately enjoying a hot beverage and CBD edibles, you can use just one product.

CBD Capsules and Pills

Customers who want to consume CBD without any hassle may prefer CBD capsules, pills, and soft gels. These CBD products can be swallowed like any other pill. They are easy to take discreetly, and you don’t experience any hemp flavor when you take them. You can find CBD soft gels and capsules in full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD-isolate formulas.

It can be challenging to control your dose when using these CBD products as most soft gels and capsules can’t be divided like CBD gummies. However, if you already know how much CBD you prefer, you can specifically shop for capsules containing that amount.

CBD Flower

CBD flower is hemp flower that contains an ample amount of CBD. You can purchase loose CBD flower to grind and smoke with a pipe. Or you can buy CBD cigarettes, which are basically pre-rolled cigarettes containing hemp flower.

Some people find smoking CBD flower especially relaxing and therapeutic. They enjoy the act and ritual of smoking as much as the effects of CBD itself. However, others find hemp smoke to be harsh and strongly flavored. It may irritate your lungs or respiratory tract if you have asthma or a similar condition.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

CBD does not usually cause side effects, especially when taken in the amount suggested on the label. However, CBD gummies and other CBD edibles can cause the following minor side effects in some cases:

Nausea: If you struggle with nausea after you consume CBD, try taking it with a snack. If the nausea persists, you may prefer switching to inhaled CBD products, which are far less likely to irritate the digestive tract.

Dry Mouth: Your mouth may feel dry and cottony, especially after taking full-spectrum CBD gummies for pain or relaxation. Sipping water or chewing sugar-free gum can help.

Tiredness: Tiredness is less bothersome in the evening, but if you take CBD gummies for pain in the morning, you may not want to feel tired. Taking a smaller dose or switching to CBD-isolate products will usually minimize this side effect.

FAQs

Is CBD legal?

CBD is federally legal in the United States, although some restrictions govern its production. Legal CBD products must come from hemp plants that contain less than 0.3% THC.

How many CBD gummies should I take?

Most CBD gummies are formulated so one gummy is a single dose. However, if you find one CBD gummy is not offering enough relief, taking 1 1/2 or even 2 gummies is usually okay. Pay attention to the strength of your CBD gummies. People who take CBD gummies for pain and anxiety usually take between 10 mg and 50 mg of CBD per serving.

People who take CBD gummies for pain often find they need a slightly higher dose than individuals who take CBD gummies for relaxation or stress relief. Plus, as with most things, CBD absorption and effectiveness vary from person to person. You may find you need a larger or smaller dose than a friend. Feel free to experiment a little to see what CBD dose your body prefers.

How fast do CBD gummies work?

CBD gummies and other edible CBD products usually start working about 30 to 60 minutes after you consume them. This is how long it takes for the CBD to move through your intestinal walls and into your bloodstream.

You can expect to enjoy relief from CBD gummies after a single dose. However, if you are taking CBD gummies for pain, the relief you experience may also build as you continue to use CBD regularly. In other words, you should feel even better after consistently taking CBD gummies a few days in a row.

Will CBD gummies make me high?

No, taking CBD gummies will not make you feel high. CBD is not an intoxicating substance and does not result in “high” feelings. Some CBD gummies and other CBD products do contain traces of THC. However, this is still not enough THC to make you feel high. The CBD interacts with the small amounts of THC, resulting in enhanced relief without feelings of intoxication.

What are terpenes?

If you read the product descriptions for various CBD products, you’ll see that some are described as containing terpenes. Terpenes are just aromatic compounds found in many plants, but in this case, you can assume the terpenes mentioned come specifically from hemp.

Terpenes give hemp its characteristic flavor, so you can assume CBD gummies that contain terpenes will have a somewhat stronger hemp taste. More importantly, however, hemp terpenes offer several health benefits. Here are some common terpenes and their effects:

Limonene: Known for its citrus-like flavor, limonene is thought to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This makes it beneficial for those taking CBD to alleviate arthritis and other inflammatory conditions.

Myrcene: Also found in hops, myrcene has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. It may also offer some anti-aging and anxiety-relief benefits.

Caryophyllene: Studies show caryophyllene may benefit those struggling with metabolic and neurological diseases. This terpene may reduce inflammation and oxidative stress associated with such conditions.

Linalool: Linalool is thought to have positive effects on the nervous system. As such, it may ease symptoms of anxiety and depression.

CBD gummies made with full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD contain terpenes, while those made with pure CBD do not. Amounts of terpenes can vary from brand to brand, depending on the strain of hemp used to make the gummies. This is one reason why brands of CBD gummies can have somewhat different effects.

Conclusion

Whether you’re seeking CBD gummies for pain relief, anxiety management, stress relief, or better sleep, we are confident you’ll love the top brands recommended above. Each of these high-quality CBD gummies has something unique to offer. However, they are all lab-tested, made with high-quality ingredients, and beloved by countless customers. Read more about each gummy’s qualities, and order the one that suits you best. Relief has never tasted so good.

Related Content

Paid Post by Originated Media. Originated Media receives commissions for purchases made through links in this post.

This article has been supplied by Originated Media, a paid advertiser. The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.