Best CBD Vape Pen 2022 – Top 6 Brands For On Demand CBD Relaxation

If you’re a fan of smoking rituals, a CBD vape pen seems like a natural choice to add to your health regimen. You get to vape CBD and enjoy the act of smoking, you can select from a wide variety of different flavors to enjoy, and you’re also enjoying the benefits of CBD. CBD vape pens are a portable and discreet way of getting your daily CBD doses no matter where you are. Sometimes, it might be in the parking lot before you meet your first date, sometimes it’s on your wedding day, it could be a job interview, or you could just be using CBD to manage the daily stomach flutters associated with anxiety.

Since vapes are popular, it’s important that you know what you’re getting and that you are purchasing only from trustworthy manufacturers. You’re inhaling vape juice into your lungs and you should know exactly what’s in it. We selected brands that only provide the best CBD vape pens along with premium CBD. Plus, we found different brands that offer both a disposable CBD vape pen and a CBD vape pen that’s refillable. Toward the end of this article, we answer some of your most frequently asked questions to help you make a well-informed decision when you decide to buy – here’s to happy shopping!

6 Best CBD Vape Pen Options

Why Did We Choose These 6 Brands?

Finding a high-quality CBD vape pen in today’s CBD market can feel like finding a needle in a haystack. There’s a lot going on, but how do you know that you’re getting a safe product and not just pretty packaging? Below, we share the criteria we outlined before we began researching different brands to find the best CBD vape pen option.

High quality ingredients are a must. With a disposable CBD vape pen, you get everything put together and ready to use. That’s why we need to know what’s in every CBD vape pen and we only select brands that test their products and prioritize clean ingredients. This way, you can vape CBD with confidence.

Cost is another factor we looked at. We like recommending companies that incentivize new customers and that offer special deals and discount codes seasonally so you can always find a good deal.

Another important consideration is the website . We look to make sure that websites are clear and easy to navigate, to make shopping for the best CBD vape pen a pleasant and enjoyable experience.

Product variety is another huge must for us. With so many different consumer preferences to consider, we selected brands that offer a wide variety of not just CBD vape pens but also flavors and formulas.

6 Best CBD Vape Pen Options – Reviews

1. CBDFx – Editor’s Choice Best CBD Vape Pens

Pros:

Save up to 25% off

USA made CBD vape pen

60 day guarantee

Verified potency

Cons:

Some flavors may sell out on occasion

CBD Vape Pens and Flavors

CBDFX makes it to the top of our list because of their uniquely crafted CBD vape pens. They have flavors like strawberry lemonade, tropic breeze, blue raspberry, and fresh mint. You can also vape CBD from traditional strains like OG kush and pineapple express. They’ve added a few new flavors to their list of best CBD vape pens, and they also sell a CBD vape kit and a cartridge. Each disposable option contains 250 mg of broad-spectrum CBD, and you never have to charge them. Just use them up and throw them out when you’re all done! They contain ceramic coil technology, and you can expect about 400 puffs with each CBD vape pen. If you’re interested in getting a refillable CBD vape kit, they’ve got you covered as well.

Why Choose CBDfx

CBDFX has a great reputation in the CBD industry since they were founded in 2014. They utilize only the finest organic hemp that’s grown in the US, and they extract their CBD using CO2 extraction, which is the cleanest method currently available. Their flavors are mouthwatering, and their CBD vape pens are designed to be discreet and easy to carry. They also offer the refillable vape kit that you can use with a variety of different CBD vape juice options.

Cost and Other Details

Disposable CBD vape pens are $24.99, and you can also build your own CBD vape pen bundle and save. Select from all six flavors and choose three of your favorites for a total that comes to $67.47. When you visit their website, look for discount codes because you can save up to 25%. The vape kit they offer is $39.99 and the cartridge they offer is $8.99.

Learn more at CBDfx.com

2. CBD.co – Runner Up CBD Vape

Pros:

Marketplace web interface

10% off your first order

Wide product selection

Filter by CBD vape brand

Cons:

Overwhelming selection if you’re new to CBD vape pen options

CBD Vape Pens and Flavors

CBD.co made our runner-up on this list because it’s a marketplace where you can find a variety of different brands and flavors in one location. Choose from flavors like tropical popsicle by Koi CBD or blue dream by Pinnacle Hemp. Try key lime by VQ CBD or go for a classic menthol boost by Hybrid CBD. On this website, you have the widest variety of CBD vape pens to select from and you can also try a couple of different brands at once.

Why Choose CBD.co

CBD.co is the best CBD marketplace website where you can give different brands of CBD vape pens a try and find great sales throughout the year. They offer free shipping on orders over $50 and often highlight new products. If you’re interested in purchasing a couple different products, this is a great one-stop shop. However, if you think you might get intimidated by a large selection, you may want to stick with some of the other best CBD vape pen options on this list.

Cost and Other Details

Prices for vape pens on the CBD.co marketplace range anywhere from $19.99 up to $79.99. It’s all depending on what you’re looking for and they have several different vape devices, some more compact than others. Not only do you get a wide variety of flavors to choose from, you can also select from different CBD vape pen designs to fully customize your shopping experience.

Learn more at CBD.co

3. Extract Labs – Honorable Mention

Pros:

Private reserve strains

Full-spectrum CBD

Third party lab tested

60 day money back guarantee

Cons:

Some flavors sell out – purchase while they’re in stock!

CBD Vape Pens and Flavors

Extract Labs has branded not only their own extract tanks but also a battery kit that you can use specifically for their extract tanks. They have a couple of different flavors for their CBD vape juice, nine in total, that range from fruity options like guava jam to citrusy, herbaceous, and piney flavors like sour ghost. You decide if you want something sweeter or something more earthy.

Why Choose Extract Labs

Extract Labs has high-quality CBD cartridges that they always blend with flavorful cannabis-derived terpenes. Not only does each extract tank contain CBD, but they also contain CBT and CBG without the use of any fillers. You get the full flavor and full benefits of full-spectrum CBD with each tank.

Cost and Other Details

The cost of the CBD cartridges ranges between $29 and $39. To purchase the extract tank battery kit, you can expect to pay $15. They also offer free domestic shipping on orders over $60. Bundle up your favorite flavors at once to qualify for free shipping!

Learn more at ExtractLabs.com

4. Just CBD – Delta-8 THC

Pros:

Disposable cartridges

Delta-8 THC

Autoship and save 30%

Powerful flavors

Cons:

Two different URLs for access to different products

CBD Vape Pens and Flavors

With Just CBD, you can purchase vape pens on justcbdstore.com. They offer four varieties of vape pens in different colors including rose gold, black, blue, and gold. To check out their disposable cartridges, you need to visit justdeltastore.com where they offer three varieties. You can purchase a single disposable cartridge or purchase them in packs of six. They have three flavors to choose from: pineapple express, strawberry cough, and zkittlez.

Why Choose Just CBD

Just CBD is known to offer great service and with these disposable vape pens it’s no different. They’ve formulated Delta-8 disposable cartridges at 1000 mg each for you to enjoy. This is the highest terpene quality available, and it also contains the best tasting flavors. Check out the product description to understand the fragrance you can expect, the effects you are expected to feel with each strain, and to check out the ingredients in their cartridges.

Cost and Other Details

The cost of a CBD vape pen battery is only $9.99 and each individual Delta-8 THC cartridge costs $24.99. If you choose to bundle six disposables into one pack, you can expect to pay $115.99.

Learn more at JustCBDStore.com

5. Quant Vapor – Full Kit

Pros:

Full vaporizer kit

Luxurious styles

Five different options

Maximize flavor

Cons:

More expensive than other options

CBD Vape Pens and Flavors

Quant sells full vaporizer kits. They are available in five different styles including walnut wood finish, black, desert white marble, Nero Marquina marble, and matte white. Each kit includes the vaporizer itself, a silicone mouthpiece, a USB cable, a packing tool, a cleaning brush, tweezers, a quartz tank, and the user manual. All you need to do is select your favorite vape juice or CBD flower to enjoy this vaporizer.

Why Choose Quant Vapor

Quant has created vaporizers that are both intuitive and easy to use. They feature a three button set up that includes the power on/off button, the temperature up button, and the temperature down button. It also has an organic LED display that lets you know what the status of your battery is, what the current temperature is, what your desired temperature is, and it also features a four minute session countdown timer. The mouthpiece is removable and magnetic and features a red and green light to let you know when your device has reached the temperature you’ve designated. You’ll get the thickest, cleanest vapor clouds to enjoy your CBD experience.

Cost and Other Details

Each vaporizer ranges in cost between $139.99 up to $169.99. Some finishes are so popular that they may sell out on occasion so you may need to wait on your preferred color or check them out right now to make sure they’re in stock.

Learn more at QuantVapor.com

6. Omura CBD – Nice Design

Pros:

Four colors available

Sleek design

Smoothest smoking experience

Award-winning

Cons:

Unavailable in some states

CBD Vape Pens and Flavors

Omura sells a whole flower vaporizer called the Series X. It’s available in gold, quartz, slate, and jade. When you purchase this vaporizer, you are also provided with your choice of either two complimentary empty flower stick packs or your first CBD pack.

Why Choose Omura CBD

The Series X vaporizer is the first of its kind. It was designed by award-winning industrial designer Michael Young. It features one of the smallest and technically sophisticated heat but not burn devices available on the market today. It comes with a matching charging base that is so sleek and beautiful, you’ll want to display it as art in your home.

Cost and Other Details

The cost of the Series X is $99.99. Remember, you also get either two empty stick packs or pre-filled CBD sticks. Both of which are about $15 each.

Learn more at OmuraCBD.com

What to Consider When Deciding on a CBD Vape Pen

If you’re new to vape pens or you’re just looking for something new, selecting the right CBD vape pen can be a fun process. Below is what you should consider before making the perfect choice for you.

Select From Reputable Brands

Just as we mentioned at the start of this article, there are certain factors we looked out for when recommending these brands for a CBD vape pen. You should always consider purchasing from a reputable supplier, which means you should be checking for independent lab test results. These can be found on the supplier’s website. You can also check the brand reputation and review customer comments to determine if that supplier is worth purchasing vape pens from. The six brands we list in this article have been vetted so you can visit any one of those websites to check out their products.

Choose Disposable CBD Vape Pens or a Refillable CBD Vape Pen

Another important consideration is whether or not you prefer to have refillable CBD vape pens that you clean out and keep good care of or if you prefer a disposable option that you can just get rid of once it’s done. A CBD vape pen that’s refillable lasts longer than a disposable CBD vape pen. This is just personal preference, and we’ll touch more on the different types of CBD vape pens available a little further down in this article.

Know Your Preferred Formula

CBD vapes have different types of formulas. Most of the time, you’ll find a simple CBD vape pen formula that just contains pure CBD along with flavoring, all blended with VG/PG. This is the most common and this formula is safe for vaping. There are occasions when you may prefer to explore additional benefits of CBD and if that’s the case, you can choose a formula that includes terpenes. Similarly, instead of choosing an isolate CBD vape pen, you can select a broad-spectrum, or a full-spectrum CBD vape pen, which both contain additional phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and other beneficial hemp compounds.

Shop for Strength and Flavor

Another important consideration is the CBD concentration of the vape pens. If you’re new to CBD, you may want to choose a lower concentration but if you are more familiar with using CBD and how it affects your body, you may need some higher concentrations. High concentrations are also helpful if you are vaping CBD for a particular issue, for example, chronic pain or anxiety. Higher dosages may also be helpful if you are vaping before bed to relax and get better sleep. And remember: CBD is best when you actually use it! Choose a flavor you’ll love so you can keep up with your doses.

What Are the Benefits of a CBD Vape Pen?

Consumers turn to CBD vape pens because they offer a discreet and portable method of enjoying the benefits of CBD. There’s no oil tincture that you have to worry about, and you don’t have to carry a bottle of gummies around with you either. Instead, you can just take a couple of puffs as needed throughout the day and easily pop it back into your pocket. The other primary benefit of vaping CBD is that the effects come on significantly more quickly than with other methods, like ingestible products. Aside from this, you’ll still garner the same benefits of CBD as if you were taking any other kind of CBD product.

The most common effects of CBD are a better mood, a sense of calm, a relaxed state of mind, and reduced pain and discomfort. Benefits you can look forward to include:

Reduced stress and anxiety

Studies show that CBD is correlated with reduced anxiety. Whether you’re dealing with a lot of pressure at work, or you suffer from an anxiety disorder, you know how much a little relief goes a long way. Using a vape during tense moments can help you navigate your responsibilities with greater ease.

Calmer mood for better focus

When you’re calmer, you can think more clearly, and be more efficient with whatever you’re doing. Sometimes it means taking care of your kids and other times it means focusing on a task at work or school. When you use a vape pen for CBD, you give yourself an opportunity to reduce your mind’s excessive chatter and dedicate your attention to the task at hand.

Relaxation and sleep support

If you’re dealing with insomnia or have been experiencing a couple of nights of tossing and turning, a couple of puffs of CBD off a vape pen can make the difference between counting sheep and sleeping soundly. Since CBD is known to induce a state of relaxation with strong doses, you can incorporate this into your bedtime routine and keep a CBD vape pen at your nightstand so you can settle in to sleep comfortably and easily.

Alertness

In lower doses, CBD can create better alertness. This is perfect for daytime use when you’re busy and need to handle a lot of tasks. CBD in low doses helps to perk you up and get ready for the day. During your breaks you can use your CBD vape pen for another dose of CBD to keep you going until you get home.

Pain relief

Pain can affect the way you perform on a regular basis and CBD helps to reduce the discomfort associated with pain. This is because CBD has both anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects. Turn to your trusty CBD vape pen whenever you’re feeling discomfort for a natural pain reliever you can use at any time.

Disposable CBD Vape Pens Vs. a Refillable CBD Vape Pen

There are two primary types of vape pens that you can use: a refillable CBD vape pen and a CBD vape pen that’s disposable. Each uses either a CBD e-liquid, CBD vape juice, CBD vape oil, or a CBD concentrate. The first three terms are typically used interchangeably and refer to the e-liquid that is made with a CBD isolate base and usually contains less milligrams of CBD per milliliter. This type of e-liquid is bursting with flavor and does well when the battery you use is of a higher wattage. CBD concentrate is a little bit different because it’s made with full-spectrum distillate, and it has a stronger concentration of CBD per milliliter. The flavor comes through stronger with CBD concentrates and it also has a stronger aroma. These can be vaped using a lower wattage, which saves your battery life in the long run.

Disposable CBD Vape Pens

A disposable vape pen means that it comes ready to smoke and can be discarded once you’re done. There’s no action required on your part to get it set up and ready to use – the CBD vape oil is already included. You’ll notice that a disposable option is more cost-effective upfront. However, depending on your use, you may save more money if you invest in a refillable option. However, if cost is not an issue for you, then having a disposable vape pen may best suit your personal preferences. The primary selling point of disposable vape pens is that they’re super convenient. Once the CBD vape juice is gone, you can just chuck it into the trash and move onto a new one.

Refillable CBD Vape Pens

Refillable devices are more of an investment upfront but save you money in the long run. They are a lot more powerful than the disposable options and if you love big, billowy smoke clouds, you’ll definitely love the refillable devices more so than the disposables. You don’t have to stick with one flavor until the CBD vape oil is gone, rather you can switch out the cartridges to sample different flavors within the same smoking session. What you should also consider is that you are responsible for keeping up with your refillable device. That means you’ll have to know when to clean it, you’ll have to keep your battery charged, but once you get the hang of it it’s not really a big task. If you think you’re going to be smoking CBD regularly for a long time, it’s worth considering this investment.

Are There Side Effects to Vaping CBD?

There is not a lot of research into the health effects that follow using a vape pen, however, so long as you are using your devices responsibly, being sure not to vape CBD oil but rather CBD e-liquid made specifically for vaping, and purchasing both your vape pen and your vape juice from trustworthy suppliers, you may continue enjoying the effects of CBD. CBD is considered safe for general use but in a few people, some side effects may arise. The side effects are typically very mild but if you notice that you feel off after using your vape pen, simply discontinue use. Nobody knows your body better than you – listen to it when it has something to say! Some side effects you should be aware of include:

Decreased appetite

This could be a welcome side effect if you’re looking for appetite control. However, if you feel that you’re at a healthy weight and a decreased appetite could bring you down into an unhealthy weight, you may need to discontinue use to make sure you’re consuming enough calories on a regular basis.

Diarrhea

Diarrhea is an uncomfortable side effect and if this occurs, simply lower your dose, your frequency, or discontinue use all together.

Nausea

Nausea may be due to the flavor and not the CBD, so be sure to sample different flavors if you feel like it might be a flavor related issue rather than a CBD related issue.

Fatigue

In high doses, CBD is great for inducing a deep state of relaxation and helping you get to sleep at night. Fatigue or that feeling of drowsiness may be welcome if you’re using the vape pen at night but if you’re smoking during the day and it’s affecting your ability to function, switch to a lower dose of CBD, try a CBD isolate, or discontinue use altogether.

And a reminder for anyone who is using CBD, always talk to your doctor and let them know what you’re using, especially if you’re taking any other kind of medications. CBD is known to interact with certain medications, so it’s always best if you maintain open channels of communication and are forthright about CBD use with your medical provider.

Do CBD Vapes Get You High?

No, if you’re using a CBD vape with CBD isolate, broad-spectrum, or full-spectrum CBD you won’t get high. The effects are subtle but noticeable and include calmness and a more focused state of mind. However, they won’t affect your ability to function. In some cases, if your CBD dose is too high, you may feel some drowsiness, but that feeling of wanting to take a nap is different than if you were experiencing the psychoactive effect associated with THC.

Keep in mind that in this article we did also cover Delta-8 THC disposable cartridges. This is a different formulation than CBD and contains the psychoactive component, Delta-8 THC, which is a close cousin to Delta-9 THC. Though not as strong as marijuana, Delta-8 THC does produce a mild high. If you prefer a psychoactive effect, try those cartridges but if you don’t want to or legally are unable to experience the high associated with Delta-8, you can stick to CBD to revel in the benefits we discussed above.

Conclusion

Vaping CBD is a fun, alternative way of getting your regular CBD doses. You can choose from disposables, refillable devices, and you have a wide range of flavor options too. If you’re into vaping, you’ll love any one of the brands we listed in this article. And if you’re new to the world of vaping – welcome! We hope we’ve provided enough information to help you decide on which device is best for your needs.