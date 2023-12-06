CBD Vape Pen: 5 Best CBD Vapes for Relaxation and Chronic Pain Relief

Vaping is one of the fastest ways to get potential relief from CBD. Whether you’re using CBD for pain, anxiety, or overall wellness, vaping allows you to feel its effects within minutes of inhaling. CBD vape pens also come in a variety of flavors and formulas, which can make vaping CBD a really enjoyable experience. But which CBD vape pen is the best for your needs? That’s the question we set out to answer.

The CBD industry is vast, but not every product is of equal quality. You deserve CBD vapes that are pure, potent, and effective. After reviewing the most common brands, we’re ready to recommend five top CBD vape pens with these benefits and more.

The Best CBD Vape Pens Based On Use

Potential Benefits of CBD Vape Pens

Pain relief : People often use CBD to ease pain due to arthritis, herniated discs, and other orthopedic conditions. It’s considered to be a natural alternative to prescription pain relievers.

People often use CBD to ease pain due to arthritis, herniated discs, and other orthopedic conditions. It’s considered to be a natural alternative to prescription pain relievers. Improved mobility : By relieving pain and inflammation in your joints, vaping CBD can keep you more mobile and active.

By relieving pain and inflammation in your joints, vaping CBD can keep you more mobile and active. Anxiety relief : Take a puff of CBD and feel your anxiety melt away. It’s great for moderating the physical and mental symptoms of anxiety.

Take a puff of CBD and feel your anxiety melt away. It’s great for moderating the physical and mental symptoms of anxiety. Better sleep: CBD is popular among those who struggle with insomnia or sleeplessness. Vaping before bed will help you get a better night’s rest.

Best CBD Vape Pens

Best Overall CBD Pen: CBDfx Build Your Own CBD Pen Bundle & Save

Why We Love Them:

The CBDfx Build Your Own CBD Pen Bundle & Save is a package deal that includes everything you need to start vaping CBD. You’ll get three rechargeable, disposable CBD pens with ceramic coils. Each pen will contain an ample 2 mL of CBD liquid, which equates to approximately 800 puffs.

CBDfx lets you choose which three vape pens are included with your order. They have four different CBD options: Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Lemonade, Fresh Mint, and Tropic Breeze. If desired, you can include one or more of their THC vape pens in your selection instead. Their THC disposable vape pens contain 500 mg CBD plus 5 mg THC each and are especially great for pain relief.

Customers find CBDfx CBD vape pens easy to use. There’s no button to press, and the pens recharge quickly with a micro USB cable. Reviewers say the vapor is thick and effective, providing a good dose of CBD formulations. Some customers take a few puffs every morning to relieve stress or anxiety. Others keep this pen in their pocket and take puffs daily to manage pain or discomfort.

Pros:

Lab-tested for potency and purity

Great value: three vape pens per bundle

Ceramic coils make for consistent vapor production

Rechargeable with a micro USB

Cons:

Contains propylene glycol

Specs:

Size: 2 mL vape liquid per pen

Strength: 500 mg CBD per pen

Flavor(s): Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Lemonade, Fresh Mint, Tropic Breeze, Pineapple Express, OG Kush, Maui Wowie, Purple Punch, or Wedding Cake

CBDfx offers free shipping on orders over a minimum cost. They offer a 60-day guarantee on these disposable vape pens and other products.

Check out CBDfx

Best Disposable Vape Pen for Daytime Use: Koi Balance Bar CBD Vape

Why We Love Them:

The Koi CBD Balance Bar is an attractive, easy-to-hold, disposable CBD vape that customers love carrying for daytime use. The vape tucks comfortably into your pocket and fits in the palm of your hand. Thanks to Mesh Coil technology, each puff is smooth and bountiful.

The Koi CBD Balance Bar comes in five delicious flavors of CBD juice. This makes it a great choice for those who use CBD daily, as they can switch flavors periodically to satisfy their taste buds. Customers say the Sour Apple Ice flavor tastes just like candy. They also praise the Cole Ice flavor for its mild cooling effect.

These vapes automatically produce vapor when you inhale; unlike most vape pens, there’s no need to press a button. They’re rechargeable with a USB-C cable, which is not included.

With 250 mg of CBD isolate per vape, these disposable CBD vape pens provide relief from stress, pain, and inflammation. We saw several glowing reviews from customers who use them before big meetings and other stressful events. Customers say the CBD takes the edge off and helps them focus.

Pros:

Mesh Coil technology makes for smoother vapor

Air-activated draw; no buttons

Rechargeable with a USB-C cable

Lab-tested

Cons:

Brightly colored; not very discreet

Specs:

Size: 2.5 g vape liquid per vape

Strength: 250 mg CBD per vape

Flavor(s): Pina Colada Ice, Cola Ice, Sour Apple Ice, Strawberry Banana Ice, or Watermelon Bubblegum Ice

Koi CBD offers fast, free shipping. For additional discounts on repeat orders, consider joining their Subscribe & Save plan. The company stands behind each purchase with a 30-day guarantee.

Check out Koi CBD

Best Disposable Pens for Anxiety: Budpop CBD Broad Spectrum + Live Resin 2G Disposable Vape

Why We Love Them:

If you struggle with anxiety, we recommend trying the Budpop CBD + Live Resin Disposable Vape. Customers find these disposable vape pens to be very relaxing. They say it helps ease not only the mental symptoms of anxiety but also physical symptoms like shaky hands and a racing heart.

Budpop CBD + Live Resin Disposable Vapes are single-use, disposable units. They have a flat shape that fits easily into your hand or pocket. The white color makes them discreet and easy to use in public places. There are no buttons to press on this disposable CBD vape. Just inhale the vape juices and enjoy.

These vape pens contain live resin, which provides plenty of hemp terpenes and other plant compounds. These compounds interact with CBD to enhance its effects. Budpop does not add any additives like vegetable glycerin (VG) or propylene glycol (PG) to its formula. Plus, their CBD comes from premium, U.S.-grown hemp obtained via proven extraction methods.

Pros:

Free from common additives like VG and PG

Formulated with live resin for added terpenes

Made with premium, U.S.-grown hemp

Flat, easy-to-hold shape

Cons:

Strong hemp taste

Specs:

Size: 2 grams of vape liquid per pen

Strength: 1000 mg CBD per pen

Flavor(s): Blackberry Kush

Budpop offers free shipping on orders over a certain cost. They also offer discounts to customers who sign up for repeat deliveries every month or every two weeks. Plus, customers can earn rewards with every purchase by signing up for Budpop’s Rewards Program.

Check out Budpop

Best CBD Cartridges for Evening Use: Exhale CBD Live Resin Disposable Vape

Why We Love Them:

In the evening, you typically want a CBD vape pen that makes you feel relaxed and maybe even sleepy. The Exhale CBD + Live Resin Disposable Vape is a CBD vape pen that fits the bill. Customers say a puff or two from this disposable CBD vape pen helps them doze off quickly. The report sleeping through the night and waking up rested after using this vape pen.

These CBD vape pens are made with full-spectrum CBD, so you get plenty of terpenes and minor cannabinoids to enhance the sleep-inducing properties of CBD. These CBD pens are also easy to use. Just hold the mouthpiece between your lips and inhale deeply. Since these vape pens are disposable, you simply throw them away once empty.

Exhale makes these CBD vape pens without additives like VG, PG, or MCT oil. They are all lab-tested so that you can be confident in their purity.

If this is your first time buying an Exhale CBD vape pen, you may want to buy an individual pen. However, Exhale also sells these CBD vapes in two- and three-packs.

Pros:

Cruelty-Free

Free from common additives like VG, PG, and MCT oil

High in relaxing terpenes

Lab-tested for purity and potency

Cons:

Strong hemp flavor

Specs:

Size: 2 grams of vape liquid per pen

Strength: 1000 mg CBD per pen

Flavor(s): Pineapple Express, Fruity Cereal, Blackberry Kush, Louis XIII, Strawberry Gelato, or Wedding Cake

Exhale offers free shipping on orders over a minimum cost. They offer discounts to customers who sign up for repeat deliveries through their Subscribe & Save program.

Check out Exhale Wellness

Best Disposable Vape for Pain Relief: Cheef Botanicals CBD Vape Cart

Why We Love Them:

The Cheef Botanicals CBD Vape Cart is a convenient cartridge with any reusable, 510-thread, cartridge-style CBD vape pen. Just pop the cartridge into your CBD vape pen, and puff away. Since these cartridges are made with Jupiter C Cell atomizers, they generate a rich, enjoyable vapor every time. If desired, you can order your cartridge with a battery.

Cheef Botanicals CBD Vape Carts are a great choice for those who use CBD for pain relief. Each puff contains 1 – 2 mg of CBD, so you can easily control and adjust your dose. Customers say this CBD vape pen cartridge helps ease back pain, arthritis pain, and even headaches. We even saw some glowing reviews from customers who used these vape pens to manage post-surgical pain.

The CBD vape juice in these cartridges is made with broad spectrum hemp extract and natural terpenes. Cheef does not add any PG, VG, or PEG to their formula. They use 100% natural ingredients, and they lab-test their products to ensure purity and potency.

While many customers use these CBD vape pens for pain relief, they can also help ease stress, encourage sleep, and improve focus. Some athletes like taking a puff of this CBD vape oil to ease soreness after a workout.

Pros:

Cartridge is compatible with any 510-thread CBD vape pen

Does not contain any VG, PG, or PEG

Formulated with natural terpenes

THC-free

Cons:

May be too strong for new CBD users

Specs:

Size: Not listed

Strength: 400 mg CBD per vape cartridge

Flavor(s): Sour Diesel

Cheef Botanicals offers free shipping on orders over a certain cost. They offer discounts on repeat orders through their Subscribe & Save plan.

Check out Cheef Botanicals

How We Picked The Best CBD Vape Pens

There is a lot of variety in the products featured here. Some CBD vape pens on this list are better for pain, while other CBD vape pens are better for anxiety. Some have a natural flavor, while others taste fruity. However, these CBD vape pens also share some important characteristics. They’re all lab-tested, made from U.S.-grown hemp, and beloved by reviewers. In addition to these qualities, we considered some other features when selecting CBD vape pens for this list.

High-Quality Ingredients

You don’t want to inhale just anything into your lungs. You want a CBD vape pen that contains pure, high-quality ingredients. As such, we only chose products from companies that carefully source their ingredients and are transparent about their quality. Whenever possible, we favored products made with natural ingredients with minimal additives.

Every CBD vape pen mentioned here also has an ingredient list on the label. This makes it easy for customers to determine exactly what they’re about to inhale.

Good Customer Service and Company Policies

The best CBD vape pen products are made by companies that put their customers’ needs first. This means they offer good customer service and are willing to answer customers’ questions about their CBD vapes. It also means they offer good guarantees, a great return policy, and sometimes even discounts and free shipping.

Consistent Benefits

The CBD vape pens featured here all get great reviews from former customers. But more importantly, those reviews are consistent. More specifically, we looked for CBD vape pens that multiple reviewers reported as having the same effects. Some vape pens predominantly receive praise for their anxiety-relieving effects, while others are beloved by reviewers for pain relief or inflammation control.

How To Find The Best CBD Vape Pen for You

We’re quite confident you’ll benefit from using any CBD vape pen on this list. However, we want you to choose the CBD vape that’s the best suited to your particular needs. We also admit that in addition to these five, there are some other high-quality vape pens worthy of your consideration. So, how do you pick? We suggest comparing the top CBD vape pens on your list in terms of the following characteristics.

Flavor

Some CBD vape pens are made without any added flavor ingredients. As such, they taste like natural hemp. New CBD users sometimes find the taste of natural hemp a bit strong or overpowering, but it becomes less intense after a few vape sessions. If you wish to avoid additives and vape the purest CBD vape juice possible, then a natural CBD vape pen is likely your best option.

If you’re not as concerned about added flavors, or if you really can’t stand the taste of hemp, then look for a CBD vape pen in a flavor you enjoy. CBD companies have gotten really creative, and you can now find a wide variety of flavors ranging from strawberry; to caramel; to lemonade. If you’re someone who vapes CBD daily, you may want to buy a couple of vape pens in different flavors so you can switch between vape pens and keep your taste buds engaged.

Potency

The term potency refers to the amount of CBD you get from each puff of CBD vape juice. Some pens are simply more potent than others. If you’re a new CBD user or are only using CBD to take the edge off some mild stress, then you may want a less potent pen. If you’re more experienced with CBD or know you need a larger dose, a more potent CBD vape pen may suit your needs. Keep in mind that it often takes more CBD to ease serious pain, complex anxiety symptoms, or chronic insomnia.

If the pen you choose ends up being less potent than you’d like, you can simply take more puffs per dose. If the pen you choose is too potent, then you can take smaller puffs. Use what you learn from your first CBD vape pen purchase to choose a more suitable potency next time around.

Reported Effects

The effects you get from one CBD vape pen may be slightly different from the effects you get from another CBD vape pen. The effects of CBD are moderated by terpenes and minor cannabinoids that CBD vape pens contain in varying amounts. There are two ways to determine what effects you can expect from a certain CBD vape pen. First, check the product description to see what effects the company chooses to list. Second, read some reviews to see what other customers experience from each CBD vape pen.

If the product description and reviews say a certain CBD vape pen offers the benefits you’re seeking, then that pen is a good one to consider. For instance, if you struggle with back pain, a pen that other reviewers say eases their back pain is a good one to buy.

Other Ingredients

Take a look at the other ingredients in the CBD vape pen, and make sure they are ones you’re comfortable with. Some CBD vapes contain VG and PG. These ingredients make the vapor puffier and more bountiful. However, some people find them a bit irritating. If you have a sensitive respiratory tract or want the most natural product possible, then the best CBD vape juice for you is likely one made without VG, PG, and other additives.

Also, make sure the other ingredients suit your dietary needs and preferences. For instance, if you are allergic to tree nuts, double-check that the vape pen you choose does not contain any traces of tree nuts. Most CBD vape pens are free from common allergens, but it doesn’t hurt to double-check.

Ergonomics and Appearance

Finally, you want to make sure vaping CBD is a comfortable and enjoyable experience. A lot of that comes down to the shape and appearance of the vape. Some CBD vape pens are flat, which makes them comfortable to hold and easy to slide into a pocket. Others have a more complex shape that allows you to nestle them in your palm. Still others have a true, cylinder-like, pen shape, which may be a good choice for customers with smaller hands. This is mostly a matter of preference; choose a pen with a shape that calls to you.

Disposable vs. Refillable CBD Vape?

A refillable CBD vape pen sounds like a good idea, but users often end up searching for the right CBD vape liquid that meets their needs. Additionally, different CBD vape pens use different parts, making it complicated to look for the right CBD vape kit. A disposable vape kit lets the user simply enjoy the product. A refillable CBD vape pen can be more work than it’s worth.

Types of CBD Vape Oil

CBD vape oil comes in many different flavors. It can also be made from various strains of hemp, resulting in different concentrations of various terpenes and minor cannabinoids. On a high level, however, CBD vape oil can be classified into three types.

Full Spectrum CBD Oil

The term “full spectrum CBD” could be seen as a bit of a misnomer since this substance contains more than just CBD. Full-spectrum CBD is essentially the full spectrum of compounds extracted from hemp. While CBD generally makes up the majority of the extract, full-spectrum CBD also contains:

Hemp terpenes

Minor cannabinoids, such as CBG and CBN

Flavonoids and other antioxidant compounds

Traces of THC

Full-spectrum CBD pens tend to have the strongest, most noticeable effects on the body. This is because the terpenes and other cannabinoids it contains interact with the CBD to make it more effective. The THC, specifically, interacts with the CBD and makes it more effective at relieving anxiety. This interaction is known as the entourage effect. People often find that full-spectrum CBD products offer stronger pain relief, too.

One small downside to full-spectrum CBD is that it can make some people feel sleepy. As such, you may prefer to avoid using full-spectrum CBD vape pens in the daytime when you want to be alert and active.

Broad Spectrum CBD Oil

Broad-spectrum CBD vape juice is quite similar to full-spectrum CBD vape juice with one major difference: broad-spectrum products do not contain any THC. They do, however, contain plenty of hemp terpenes, minor cannabinoids, and other antioxidant compounds from hemp. So, they can offer potent relief and are a popular choice among those who prefer to avoid THC for various reasons.

Broad-spectrum CBD vape pens can be a good choice for daytime use if you’re managing anxiety, pain, or inflammation and don’t want to feel too sleepy.

CBD Isolate

CBD isolate is pure CBD. If you see a CBD vape pen made with CBD isolate, that pen will only contain CBD, and not any terpenes or other cannabinoids. Occasionally, a CBD company may add terpenes or other cannabinoids to a pen made with CBD isolate, but when they do so, those other ingredients should be clearly listed on the label.

One advantage of CBD isolate products is their flavor. Since CBD isolate does not contain hemp terpenes, it has little to no hemp flavor.

Tasty CBD vape pens that taste like fruit or desserts are therefore made with CBD isolate to ensure they taste as amazing as possible. CBD isolate products also work well for people who get a little too sleepy or tired from full and broad-spectrum CBD products. On the downside, the effects of CBD isolate are not always as potent, so you may need to vape a little more to feel the relief you desire.

Other Types of CBD Products

CBD vape pens are some of the most popular CBD products, but there are some other CBD products that you may also want to consider.

CBD Oil

CBD oil is CBD suspended in a carrier oil, such as MCT oil or olive oil. You take CBD oil orally. You can either swallow it right away, in which case it will take about an hour to kick in, or you can hold it under your tongue for faster relief.

CBD oil is widely available in many different formulas and flavors. Natural CBD oil can have a really strong hemp taste, especially if it contains broad-spectrum or full-spectrum CBD. This taste can take some getting used to, but many customers come to enjoy it in time. If you don’t like the taste of natural hemp, flavored oils are made with CBD isolate that you may find more appealing.

One big advantage of CBD oil is the ability to control your dose. You can adjust your dose one drop at a time using a dropper or syringe.

The downside of CBD oil is that it takes longer to kick in than CBD vape products. CBD oil can also be messy. You’ll need to be careful to avoid spills if you carry the bottle with you in a purse or bag.

CBD Capsules

CBD capsules may be a good alternative if you like the idea of taking CBD oil but cannot stand the flavor. They’re CBD oil encased in a gelatin or vegetable cellulose capsule. You swallow the capsule with some water, and it starts kicking in about an hour later.

CBD capsules are easy to take discreetly because they look just like any other supplement. You do, however, need to store them in a cool, dry place to prevent them from sticking together or breaking open.

CBD Gummies

If you’re not keen on vaping CBD, then CBD gummies are a good alternative to explore. These are gummy candies that are formulated with CBD. You can find them in full spectrum, broad spectrum, and CBD isolate varieties. Just chew your desired number of gummies, and you’ll feel the effects in about an hour.

Gummies are easier to divide than CBD capsules, and they tend to taste better than CBD oil. The only real downside to CBD gummies is that they contain sugar, which makes them less suitable for those with dental health concerns and those who follow a low-sugar diet.

CBD Flower

If you want quick relief from CBD and are seeking the most natural product available, CBD flower may be a good choice. Essentially, CBD flower is hemp flowers from strains that are high in CBD. You can smoke CBD flower as you would any other hemp or cannabis plant product. Grind it up, then either roll it into a cigarette or smoke it from a pipe. Using a water pipe may help remove some of the harsher compounds, yielding a cleaner, more pleasant smoke.

There are many different strains of CBD flower to explore, each with its benefits. Look for a strain that has the benefits you most desire from CBD. For example, if your primary goal is pain relief, look for a CBD flower strain known for its pain-relieving properties.

Smoking CBD flower can also be a good way to transition away from smoking tobacco. Studies have shown that using CBD can help people reduce their tobacco use.

CBD Creams and Balms

Are you using CBD to ease arthritis pain, reduce joint inflammation, or combat muscle soreness? If so, topical CBD products may be a better choice than CBD vape pens. Apply a CBD balm or lotion to your skin, and much of the CBD will be absorbed through your skin and into the underlying tissues.

CBD creams and balms work well for people who can’t vape due to respiratory health concerns. If you struggle with oily skin, make sure you look for a water-based product.

Potential Side Effects of CBD Vape Pens

Occasionally, people experience the following side effects when vaping CBD:

Coughing

Dry Mouth

Tiredness

Nausea

If your CBD vape pen is making you cough, consider switching to a different formula. Or, try taking smaller puffs. If the issue persists, consult with your doctor. You may not be able to vape CBD without side effects if you have a history of asthma or other respiratory health conditions.

The dry mouth associated with CBD pens can often be combated by sipping water. You’re less likely to experience this with a CBD isolate vape than with a full or broad-spectrum one. Tiredness is also more common with full-spectrum vapes. Switching to a broad spectrum CBD isolate product may give you relief without the energy-draining sensation.

FAQs

Is CBD legal?

Yes, CBD is federally legal in the United States. In 2018, Congress passed a bill called the Farm Bill, which made it legal to sell CBD extracted from hemp containing less than 0.3% THC.

How much CBD should I take?

Most people need a CBD dose between 10 mg and 50 mg to get their desired effects. A few people need an even higher dose, such as 70 mg or 100 mg. You may have to do a little experimenting to see how much CBD you need to get your desired effects.

If you’re using CBD for the first time, start with a dose of 10 mg. Or, if you’re on the smaller side, you could even start with 5 mg. Remember that CBD can take up to 15 minutes to kick in if inhaled and an hour or more to kick in when ingested.

Wait the requisite amount of time, and see how you feel. If the effects are not as noticeable as you’d like, increase your dose by 5 mg next time. Keep scaling your dose upward in 5 mg increments until you find the dose that gives you ample relief.

If you feel nauseous or really tired after taking CBD, that often means you’ve taken too much. These side effects will wear off as soon as the CBD is out of your system. Just be sure to take a smaller dose next time.

How fast does a CBD vape pen work?

When you vape CBD oil from a disposable CBD vape pen, you can expect to feel the results within 15 minutes at most. People often say they experience relief from stress and pain within a few minutes of inhaling from CBD vape pens.

What is the difference between a THC vape pen and a CBD vape pen?

Typically, a CBD vape pen contains CBD as the primary, active cannabinoid. A THC vape pen contains THC as the primary, active cannabinoid. However, some THC vape pens also contain some CBD to enhance or moderate the effects of CBD. And some CBD vape pens contain traces of THC to enhance the effects of CBD.

THC, like CBD, is a cannabinoid. It shares several effects with CBD. Specifically, it can help relieve pain and inflammation, combat stress, and promote sleep. Unlike CBD, however, THC can make you feel high if you inhale a significant amount. So, you’ll want to avoid using a THC vape pen before operating heavy machinery. If you have to undergo drug testing that includes a THC panel, you should also opt for a CBD pen over a THC pen.

What are terpenes?

Terpenes are the chemicals that give hemp its scent and taste. Some disposable CBD vape pens contain terpenes, either because they’re made with full spectrum CBD or because the company added terpenes after the fact. Disposable CBD vapes with added terpenes are often more effective than ones without terpenes since terpenes have their own health benefits.

Here are a few examples of hemp terpenes that have health benefits:

Pinene: With a pleasant, pine-like aroma, this terpene has neuroprotective properties and may help ease anxiety.

Myrcene: Known for its spicy-sweet aroma, myrcene has been used to relieve pain and inflammation.

Humulene: With a woodsy, herbal aroma, humulene has anti-inflammatory properties

Limonene: This terpene smells like lemons or citrus, and it has anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and antioxidant effects on the body.

Find The Best CBD Vape Pen

If you’re looking for the best CBD vape pen, you’ve come to the right place. The five CBD vape products featured here are truly some of the best in the industry. Whether you’re looking for a vape cartridge or a disposable CBD vape pen, we suggest reading more about these top products and selecting the one that best fits your needs. CBD is an amazing compound that can relieve anxiety, manage pain, and help you fall asleep peacefully. Inhaling it from a CBD vape pen is one of the fastest ways to get the relief you deserve.

