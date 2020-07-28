Best of Chicago This special edition of our annual roundup of the city’s superlative offerings celebrates an undeniable truth: During challenging times, Chicagoans show their best selves. You’ll still find out-of-this-world things to eat, see, and do (on a screen and IRL), but you’ll also read about extraordinary people who sparked change, fed us, healed us, and reminded us that we’re all in this together.

