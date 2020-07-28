This special edition of our annual roundup of the city’s superlative offerings celebrates an undeniable truth: During challenging times, Chicagoans show their best selves. You’ll still find out-of-this-world things to eat, see, and do (on a screen and IRL), but you’ll also read about extraordinary people who sparked change, fed us, healed us, and reminded us that we’re all in this together.
by mark bazer, Kim brooks, amy cavanaugh, hannah Edgar, elizabeth gomez, kristen jeré, david mcaninch, heidi mitchell, phoebe mogharei, Nicole roberts, Kathleen Rooney, tal rosenberg, Carrie Schedler, emily gray tedrowe, Mike thomas, claire voon, and lauren williamson
lettering and Illustration by Adé Hogue • photography by jason little
