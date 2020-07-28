 Edit Module

Best of Chicago

This special edition of our annual roundup of the city’s superlative offerings celebrates an undeniable truth: During challenging times, Chicagoans show their best selves. You’ll still find out-of-this-world things to eat, see, and do (on a screen and IRL), but you’ll also read about extraordinary people who sparked change, fed us, healed us, and reminded us that we’re all in this together.

Published today at 10:50 a.m.

by mark bazer, Kim brooks, amy cavanaugh, hannah Edgar, elizabeth gomez, kristen jeré, david mcaninch, heidi mitchell, phoebe mogharei, Nicole roberts, Kathleen Rooney, tal rosenberg, Carrie Schedler, emily gray tedrowe, Mike thomas, claire voon, and lauren williamson

 
lettering and Illustration by Adé Hogue • photography by jason little

Best Icons of a Revolution

Best Urban Hiking Trails

Best CSA for Commitment-Phobes

Best Places to Avoid Your Too-Close-for-Comfort Neighbors: Which Spot is Right for You

Best Restaurant That Lives Up to Its Name

Best Accessories

Best Streaming-Driven Date Nights

Best Fund Drive Thank-You Gift

Best Hot Dog Stand Parking Lot for Cry-Eating

Beat Aid for Obsessive Stress Bakers

Best Living Symbols of Courage

Best Side Hustle

Best Postquarantining Piece of Advice

Best Pandemic Personal Grooming Authority

Best Substitute for Pub Trivia

Best Pandemic Impulse Buy

Best Time Machine

Best New City Mascot: Smackdown!

Best Improvement on a Tradition

Best Bloom in a Former Food Desert

Best Way to Make Your Home Smell Like a Bakery

Best Hotline Since “Hotline Bling”

Best Fundraiser for a Need You Never Considered

Best Subversion of the Lakeshore Closure

Best Thing on Four Wheels

Best Roving Performances

Best Use of Plywood and Paint

Best Rapid Response to the Restaurant Apocalypse

Best Pivot to Takeout

Best Shopping Tipster

Best Theme Song for Our Times

Best Mass-Culture Comeback

Best New Recipe Swap

Best Emergency Use of a Pizza Oven

Best Yellow Pages for Black-Owned Restaurants

Best Front Yard Art

Best Pandemic Menu Addition

Best Reason to Work Out in Your Kitchen

Best Local Quarantine Playlist for When you’re Out of Wilco Songs

