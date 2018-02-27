Latest
Silicon Valley Titans Shocked to Find Nice Stuff in Rust Belt
With Silicon Valley getting incomprehensibly pricey, VC money is looking for new (inland) shores, and somewhere to eat. We’ve got them covered.
This Week’s 10 Must-Read Stories
The tricks of a private eye, the legacy of Gwendolyn Brooks, and community organizers versus Obama
Where the Wild Things Are: A Field Guide to Our Urban Fauna
Seth Magle of the Urban Wildlife Institute at Lincoln Park Zoo helps us identify the animals that live among us.
After ‘Ali,’ Jonathan Eig Tackles An Even Bigger Subject: Martin Luther King, Jr.
The Chicago journalist, fresh off awards for his huge biography of Muhammad Ali (and while working with Morgan Freeman and Ken Burns to adapt it), has signed on with FSG to tell an even more titanic tale.
The #EbonyOwes Campaign Is a Lesson For Media Everywhere
Freelancers for the legendary magazine organized online after it stopped paying them, and just settled for nearly $80,000. It’s a model of how independent contractors can unite.
Jackson Park Tops Chicago’s Most Endangered Sites
Preservation Chicago warns that the Obama Presidential Center and golf course threaten a legendary architect’s vision.
Lawndale Forge Keeps Craft Metalworking Alive On the West Side
The 89-year-old business has survived offshoring and riots, and plans a partnership with the School of the Art Institute to keep the tradition going.
Gillian Flynn: “Dread Is Probably My Favorite Emotion”
The Gone Girl author, 47, on her next book, #MeToo perils, and why “my DNA is splattered in every corner of New York.”
What’s the Future for Chicago in a Mess of a State?
Illinois is bleeding residents, and changes to federal tax policy could make that even worse—particularly in wealthier suburbs like Oak Park, which could see a big drop in home values. Meanwhile, Chicago is adding jobs and downtown residents. Can this continue? UIC government expert David Merriman weighs in.
10 Great Stories You Should Read This Week
The hidden treasures of Chicago, the city’s bid to be a tennis hub, and the life of Luc Longley
How Athena Farmakis Went From Luvabull to Judicial Candidate
She’s worked high-profile murder cases at 26th and Cal, but it was her college job that prepped her for her toughest audience.
Spring Training Preview: What’s In Store for the Cubs and White Sox?
The Cubs are probably going to be one of baseball’s best teams; the White Sox, probably one of its worst. But things are looking up for both franchises, making 2018 one to look forward to for fans of either team (or both).
On Chicago’s West Side, People Die 16 Years Earlier than Downtown
And it’s not just because of guns. A look at the ugly, concrete effects of racism and poverty on the health of these Chicago residents—and what it will take to give them a fighting chance.
