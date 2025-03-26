For its prosaic name, the steak and potato sandwich at JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop packs a whole lot into one roll: caraway-rubbed skirt steak, crisp fries, silky sweet onions, truffle mayo, Manchego cheese, and an assertive chimichurri sauce to counter all the richness. While chef-owner Chris Cunningham makes the components in-house, the version here leans on store-bought fries and aïoli to pare down prep. Good multitaskers can power through the hands-on steps in the time it takes to caramelize the onions, but for a more relaxed approach, the onions and chimichurri can be made ahead and refrigerated for up to a week.

JT’s Steak and Potato Sandwich

Makes:2 sandwiches

Active time:55 minutes

Total time:3 hours

1 tsp. caraway seeds 1 tsp. cumin seeds 12 oz. outside skirt steak, trimmed 1 tsp. oil with a high smoke point (like avocado) 1 large sweet onion, cut into ¼-inch strips ½ tsp. kosher salt, plus more for seasoning Black pepper 2 generous handfuls frozen beer-battered fries (like McCain brand) ½ cup finely chopped cilantro ¼ cup finely chopped oregano ½ tsp. crushed red pepper 1 garlic clove, finely chopped 1 tsp. whole grain mustard ¼ cup red wine vinegar ⅓ cup olive oil 2 8-inch sesame sub rolls ½ cup grated Manchego ½ cup truffle aïoli (like Sir Kensington’s brand)

1. Season the steak: Heat a small skillet over medium. Add caraway and cumin seeds and toast until fragrant, about 1 minute. Coarsely grind spices with a mortar and pestle or spice grinder. Rub spice mixture over both sides of steak. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

2. Caramelize the onions: Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-low. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally and adding a splash of water if they look dry, until deep golden brown, about 45 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

3. Make the fries and chimichurri: Heat the oven and prepare fries according to package instructions. Set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together herbs, red pepper, garlic, mustard, vinegar, olive oil, and ½ teaspoon salt. Cover and set aside.

4. Grill the steak: Heat the grill to high. Sprinkle steak with salt and pepper, then grill to desired doneness (about 4 minutes per side for medium-rare to medium). Rest steak for at least 5 minutes, then slice into ½-inch cubes.

5. Assemble: Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Halve rolls lengthwise, taking care not to cut through the hinge, and sprinkle each with half the Manchego. Toast rolls in the oven for 4 minutes. Generously spread aïoli inside each roll, then top with steak, onions, a spoonful of chimichurri, a handful of fries, and remaining Manchego. Close sandwich, cut in half with a sharp knife, and serve.