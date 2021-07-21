At Kasama, Genie Kwon has a way of making familiar desserts new again (take, for instance, her purple yam Basque cake), and this galette’s unusual take on frangipane, a French filling normally made with almonds, sprang from a concern for dietary restrictions. “I love using frangipane, but there’s an increasing demand for pastries without nuts,” Kwon says. “I started using oat flour to get a similar texture and roasted flavor.” Paired with cinnamon-laced first-of-the-season apples, the filling lends a tender, oatmeal-cookie-like chew; in true Kwon fashion, it’s unexpected but just right.

Genie Kwon’s Apple and Oat Frangipane Galette

Makes:One 8-inch galette

Active time:30 minutes

Total time:2 hours 30 minutes

½ cup Packed dark brown sugar ½ tsp. Kosher salt ¾ tsp. Cinnamon 3 Tbsp. plus ½ tsp. Flour 4 Medium apples (like Granny Smith or Golden Delicious), peeled, cored, and sliced ⅛-inch thick ¼ tsp. Apple cider vinegar 3½ Tbsp. Unsalted butter, at room temperature ¼ cup Granulated sugar 2 Eggs ½ cup Oat flour (like Bob’s Red Mill) 1 9-inch pie crust, unrolled and chilled 1 Tbsp. Coarse sugar (like Sugar in the Raw)

In a medium bowl, whisk together brown sugar, salt, cinnamon, and flour. Place apples in a large bowl, sprinkle with vinegar, and toss to coat. Add sugar mixture and toss again. Cover and refrigerate until apples release their juices, at least 1 hour.

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Make the frangipane: Mix butter, granulated sugar, one egg, and oat flour by hand or in the bowl of a stand mixer until fully combined. Place pie crust on a parchment-lined baking tray and spread the frangipane on top, leaving a 1-inch border.

Toss the apples again to coat in juice and mound them on the frangipane. Fold the edges of the crust to contain the apples, crimping where edges overlap. Beat remaining egg and brush it onto the crust, then sprinkle it with coarse sugar. Bake until the apples have settled, the filling bubbles, and the crust is golden brown, 50 to 60 minutes.