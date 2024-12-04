As you plan your holiday gathering, take note: The snack spread is where parties are made. “Sharing dips and getting down and dirty with it, that’s what makes it fun,” says Chris Jung of Maxwells Trading, which has a whole menu section celebrating “dunks.” Prime example: his whipped ricotta with griddle bread. There’s an instant merriment that comes with tearing apart the pillowy rounds. The recipe is modified here to give the bread its rise from instant yeast instead of sourdough starter, but cheffy touches like fermenting the dough overnight and blanketing the ricotta in burnt-lemon hot honey add complexity worthy of the swankiest year-end fete.

Chris Jung’s Whipped Ricotta With Griddle Bread

Makes:18 griddle breads with dip

Active time:1 hour 25 minutes

Total time:2 hours 25 minutes, plus overnight rest

1¼ tsp. Instant dry yeast 2½ tsp. Sugar 4¼ cups Bread flour 1 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. Kosher salt, divided 2 Tbsp. Dried scallions (like the Spice House brand) 1 Lemon ¾ cup Hot honey (like the Roof Crop brand) 1¼ tsp. Espelette pepper (like Spicewalla brand) 3 lb. High-quality ricotta (like Calabro brand) ¼ cup plus 3 Tbsp. Heavy cream Neutral oil, for frying

1. Make the dough: Combine yeast, sugar, and 1½ cups room temperature water in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Whisk together flour, 1 tablespoon salt, and scallions in a large bowl. Add the dry mixture to the mixer bowl. Mix on low for 1 minute to combine, then raise speed to medium and mix until dough is supple and elastic, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer dough to the large bowl, cover it, and let rest until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

2. Proof the dough: Turn dough out onto a clean work surface. Use a bench scraper or chef’s knife to divide it into 18 equal pieces, and roll each piece into a ball. Arrange the balls on a lined sheet pan, cover with plastic wrap, and set in the refrigerator to cold-ferment for 24 hours.

3. Make the whipped ricotta: Just before frying the dough, cut lemon in half. Light an oven burner and, using tongs, set lemon halves on the grates until the cut sides are charred. Stir together honey and Espelette pepper in a small bowl and thin with juice from the burnt lemon to taste. In a large bowl, whisk together ricotta, heavy cream, and remaining salt. Spread ricotta onto a rimmed serving dish and top with honey mixture. Set aside.

4. Fry the bread: Generously oil a griddle or large skillet and heat it over medium-high. Roll out or gently hand-stretch two to three dough balls (or more if using a griddle) to about 5 inches across, lightly flouring the work surface if needed to prevent sticking. Fry rounds until deeply golden brown and cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. Set bread aside on a serving platter. Repeat with remaining dough. Serve immediately with whipped ricotta.