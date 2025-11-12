Ask a sourdough baker, a sauerkraut maker, or anyone else who dabbles in fermentation: Time is the secret ingredient for unlocking profound layers of flavor. Take, for instance, black garlic, produced by holding standard garlic at warm temperatures for days or even weeks. “It slowly caramelizes until it’s black, with a raisiny, molasses-like flavor,” says Cafe Yaya chef and co-owner Zach Engel. He whips puréed black garlic cloves into tahini for a dip that comes together easily but packs a depth that makes raw garlic seem like a boorish loudmouth. “It makes the tahini have an evolving round of tastes,” says Engel. “Nutty, to sweet, to umami, to a little fruity acidity.”

Cafe Yaya’s Black Garlic Tahini

Makes: About 3 cups

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

3 fresh garlic cloves, unpeeled ½ cup lemon juice 4 black garlic cloves, peeled (available on Amazon) 1 tsp. kosher salt (preferably Morton brand) 1½ cups raw tahini (preferably Soom brand) Crudités, baguette, or socca (chickpea flatbread), for serving

1. Infuse the lemon juice: Use the side of a knife to gently smash fresh garlic cloves. Place them in a small bowl and add lemon juice. Set aside to infuse for 30 minutes.

2. Purée the garlic: Strain lemon juice into a blender jar, discarding fresh garlic cloves or reserving for another use. Add black garlic cloves and salt. Blend on high until smooth, 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Make the dip: Place raw tahini in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Whip on high for 5 minutes. Decrease speed to medium and slowly drizzle in the garlic purée, mixing until incorporated and tahini looks grainy. With the mixer running, add 1¼ cups ice water in a slow but consistent stream. Once incorporated, raise the mixer speed to high and whip until smooth, glossy, and aerated like mousse, 5 minutes. For a thinner consistency, whip in up to ¼ cup additional ice water. Serve with crudités, sliced baguette, or socca for dipping.