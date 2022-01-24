This unassuming watering hole opened in 2003, but once you pull open its heavy front door and step inside, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported 50 years back in time. Skylark’s walls are covered in faded dark green paint and wood paneling and adorned with midcentury mirrors and knickknacks. But don’t let the old-school feel fool you — Skylark’s food and drink offerings are up to date. With more than two dozen mostly local beers on tap and a food menu ranging from pierogi with applesauce to vegan Sloppy Joes and cod po’boys, this neighborhood joint seemingly offers something for everyone, whether they just moved to East Pilsen or can remember the neighborhood without Skylark.

Address: 2149 S. Halsted St.

Year opened: 2003

Drink of choice: An ever-changing local beer, like Hunter, a milk stout from 18th Street Brewery

Clientele: Everyone from 20-somethings with hot pink hair to educators catching up over a drink

Song you might hear:“Where Is My Mind?” by the Pixies

