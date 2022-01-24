The New Look has rebranded itself as a restaurant, and to be sure, the elevated bar food and Southern comfort delicacies such as fried chicken, beef short ribs, and salmon croquettes on the expanded menu are delicious. In a neighborhood that thrives on takeout with very few sit-down restaurants, this is a major plus. But there’s no mistaking that the New Look is a welcoming neighborhood watering hole, with drink specials, good music (ranging from house to classic R&B), a full house on Bears game days, and a backyard patio, which doubles as a de facto cigar bar when the weather is nice. It’s owned by Nate Pendleton, the father of Hadiya Pendleton, the young honor student whose shocking shooting death shortly after she performed at President Obama’s second inauguration made national headlines and galvanized antiviolence efforts. Nate Pendleton has welcomed public officials and organized Wear Orange antiviolence efforts at his establishment, and he’s made it a fun, affordable place to hang out.

Address: 2544 E. 83rd St.

Year opened: 2016

Drink of choice:Patrón. Shots. Lots of them.

Clientele: Young boomers and Gen Xers, often accompanied by their millennial kids

Song you might hear: “Love’s Gonna Last” by Jeffree, a stepper’s classic

Vote for your favorite bar!