If this tiny, unassuming bar feels like it’s heavy on the old-school theme, that’s because it’s staying true to its roots — Sportsman’s Club originated in the early 1900s as a popular hangout for Polish immigrants. Its new owner, Heisler Hospitality (Estereo, Queen Mary Tavern, and others), has made some contemporary updates, like polishing up the original art deco bar and hardwood booths enough to make them feel like a fashionable place to drink, but the space retains its comfortable, vintage feel. The cocktail list changes daily, but the Sportsman’s Cocktail, a concoction of bourbon, absinthe, amaro, and Luxardo Bitter, has been on the menu since day one. DJs like country favorite Lawrence Peters spin on the regular, and during warmer months, the expansive back patio holds fancy picnics with glasses of punch and food from local chefs like John Manion (El Che Steakhouse & Bar) and Brian Ahern (Boeufhaus).

Address: 948 N. Western Ave.

Year opened: 2013

Drink of choice:Sportsman’s Cocktail or a Miller High Life and a shot of amaro

Clientele: Youngish and fond of vintage apparel

Song you might hear:“Funky Drummer” by James Brown

Vote for your favorite bar!